Altamont senior Brooke Runge made her decision on both her academic and athletic futures Monday when she made the decision to sign with Parkland College.
“I went on a couple of different visits and Parkland is the one I felt the most at home at,” Runge said. “I really like everything from the academic to the athletic standpoint. It was kind of the perfect fit and I just knew when I got there.”
When asked what type of athlete Parkland is getting in a player like Runge, Lady Indians head basketball coach Katie Lurkins had one word; versatility.
“From inside, outside, defense, offense and absolute versatility,” Lurkins said. “She’s such a long kid with a great shot and a great ability to get to the basket.
In their system, she’s going to be able to go inside when she needs to and slash to the basket. She’ll be able to defend some bigs when she needs to. They’re getting a player that will fit anywhere within their program. And not just fit, excel in that fit.”
However, recruitment during a pandemic made things a tad different.
“I had visits scheduled for last March,” Runge said. “I couldn’t go on any of them until August. It just kind of pushed everything back.
“But I think it helped me. I knew that everything was undecided. It was also a bit harder to contact coaches.”
Runge has been a major contributor to the Lady Indians since coming on as a freshman with multiple trips to the sectional round of the state playoff series for basketball.
Runge has been known to put on quite the shooting display from deep, but this year she is eager to show she has worked on her inside game and is excited to put it on display if there is a season.
“I plan to drive a lot more and be a lot more aggressive from offense to defense, especially because it’s my senior year,” Runge said. “I feel like I’m going to have to do a lot more leading this year. I’ve been blessed with some great upperclassmen the last three years, so now I guess it’s my turn to be the leader on the team.”
“I think she’s even better at driving to the basket because she has the ability to kick it out, and to finish,” Lurkins said. “Her free throw percentage is so high. I’ll take 3-point shots all day long, but her ability to drive and the things she creates because of that is the reason our team has been successful the last three years and will continue to be successful this year.”
