The South Central Cougars used a nine-run third inning and 14 total hits on the day to help defeat Webber Monday 12-1 in five innings.
Chase Dodson led the way with a team-high three RBIs, including a pair of home runs. Hunter Brandt was 2-for-2 with a single and a double with 2 RBIs. Sebastian Cowger drove in a pair as well.
Andrew Lybarger, Sam Rubin and Hayden VanScyoc each drove in one.
The St. Anthony girls golf took first at the Tuscola golf invitational. The team of Reagan Westendorf and Morgan Schuette shot an 80. Nina Hakman and Maddy Brummer shot 89. Cara Hakman and Jessica Coffin shot 92. Westendorf and Schuette won individual awards for overall low score.
The St. Anthony Boys golf team took fourth place at the John Macek Invitational with a team score of 333.
Jayden Rios and Ryan Schultz each shot 81. Thomas Chojnicki shot 83 while Luke Flaig and Jonathan Willenborg each shot 89.
Effingham finished eighth with a team score of 349. Tate Niebrugge shot 80 and finished ninth overall. Aiden Beck shot 85 and Austin Waldhoff shot 87.
The Teutopolis golf team was defeated by Salem 193-224.
Drew Kerner and Gavin Meyer each shot 55, Andy Niebrugge shot 56 and Zach Ruholl shot 58.
The Teutopolis tennis team crushed Charleston Monday 9-0.
Diana Mossman defeated Rachel Thomas 6-0, 6-1. Alli Brumleve and Macy Probst each won their matchups in straight sets.
Carley Having won her matchup 6-1, 6-0. Grace Hoene won her match in straight sets while Lexi Will won her matchup 6-0, 6-1.
The doubles team of Brumleve and Probst won their matchup 6-1, 6-0. Hoene and Isabelle Hemmen won their matchup 6-2, 6-0.
Mossman and Will won their match in straight sets.
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons volleyball team defeated Ramsey in the first game of the season 25-13, 27-25.
Gabbie Hardiek led the way with 10 kills. Molly Niemerg and Taylor Curry each racked up four kills while Emily Bloemer and Allie Poe each had three.
Bloemer finished with 13 assists while Hardiek had seven and four aces and five digs.
Poe had a team-high 11 digs while Kaitlyn Boergen had eight digs while Molly Niemerg had seven.
