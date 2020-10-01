Teutopolis Junior High School’s Mollie Ruholl had a game she’ll never forget. The Eighth grader knocked in 6 runs on a 3-for-3 day at the plate, including a solo home run to centerfield as the Wooden Shoes beat Clay City 17-2, for the IESA Class 2A Regional 16 championship Saturday finishing the season 5-8.
“At first, trying to slow her down on the base paths was hard enough,” She said. “ She didn’t realize it had gone out and I said ‘Slow down! Slow down! She looked at me like ‘What are you talking about?’”, Teutopolis coach Crystal Tipton said. “After she got to second base, she could see everyone was going crazy. And the smile on her face was incredible. She was so proud of herself. Her parents were proud of her and her dad got the game ball. Then her twin brother went and won their regional.”
Clay City got the scoring started with a run in the top of the first. Teutopolis answered with eight of their own and after one inning the score was 8-1.
“We were definitely able to hit the ball,” coach Crystal Tipton said. “It was the perfect type of pitching to drive the ball and put runs on the board.”
Teutopolis’ offense was aided by Olivia Kemme, Riley Kemme, and Kayleigh Zerrusen with two rbi each.
Tipton said the regional semifinal game versus Altamont was going to have more of a championship feel because of what she saw in scouting both teams.
“I really believe Thursday’s game was more indicative of a regional championship versus Altamont. I knew going in that game was going to be important for us.
“We knew going into Thursday’s game that their pitcher was doing well.”
The Shoes beat Altamont on brilliant pitching behind Malea Helmink’s 10 strikeouts. It wasn’t always like that.
“ Malea had an issue with her wildness,” she said. “It didn’t last long. We got her figured out and she turned the dial up and finished the season strong.”
Tipton said the team struggled early in the season because of the level of competition.
Our schedule was extremely difficult in the beginning. We came out the first couple games against some really tough teams in Charleston, Sullivan and Mattoon,” she said. “It was a bit of shell shock. The girls weren’t used to different types of pitching. It was rocky in the beginning.”
Malea Helmink earned the win for the regional championship with two runs on two hits, three walks and five strikeouts in the the three-inning contest.
Tipton told the players to enjoy their win.
“Just enjoy it. Going back to August and being told we weren’t even going to play, the girls were devastated. We were devastated as coaches. Parents were devastated for their children. They went from not having a season to winning a regional championship is just wonderful for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.