Claresa Ruholl broke a three-year record for the Teutopolis volleyball team Monday.
The Lady Shoes' sophomore finished with 26 digs to break Katelyn Jansen's 2019 record of 25 for a match.
Ruholl's record-breaking effort also helped Teutopolis (14-19) to a three-set win over Cumberland at J.H. Griffin Gym. The Lady Shoes lost the first set 20-25, won the second 25-21, and won the third 25-23.
"What we were talking about most was trying to make sure we serve in," Teutopolis head coach Jim Dietz said. "Tonight, I think Cumberland's serve-receive struggled, so we had to keep the serve in so that the setter comes off the net, so they can't get [Syfert] with a big approach, because when that happens, bad things happen."
Monday was also Senior Night for the Lady Shoes, a night that turned out to be a lot harder for Dietz than he may have expected.
"What was hard about tonight was being a first-year coach and trying to balance playing time for seniors with our normal lineup," Dietz said. "Without practice, we had a couple of people not in their normal spots, not doing their normal things, and I think that's hard."
The Teutopolis senior class includes Sara Swingler, Katie Kremer, Emily Konkel, Madaline Habing, and Taylor Bueker.
Dietz couldn't help but applaud his group of five for their ability to buy in to his way of thinking since he started.
"These seniors bought into what we're trying to teach, which is rough for a senior when you have a different coach with a different philosophy for three years," Dietz said. "What I do is radically different from Coach Mills, and at no point have they ever said, 'But, Tim did it this way. Tim does this, this way.' They didn't care; they wanted to win."
Bueker finished with five kills, two blocks, eight digs, and one assist. Konkel had six kills, one ace, two blocks, and three digs. Kremer had four kills, one block, nine digs, and one assist. Habing had one dig, and Swingler had three aces, eight digs, and 14 assists to round out the senior's statistics for the match.
Meanwhile, RyLee Dittamore had two kills, one ace, and one block. Sara Niemerg had four kills, two blocks, two digs, and one assist. Molly Pals had two kills and three digs. TaNeal Einhorn had five kills, one ace, two blocks, and one dig. Sara Zumbahlen had one kill, one block, seven digs, and eight assists. Ruholl added one assist with her record-breaking dig number. Summer Wall had nine digs and one assist, and Emma Deters had one dig.
As for the Lady Pirates (19-12-1), Kennedy Stults had nine kills and 15 digs. McKenzie Matteson had one kill, one block, and three digs. Suzy Fritts had one ace and one dig. Emi Stierwalt had 26 assists, one block, one ace, and nine digs. Isabel Martinez had four digs. Katelyn Shoemaker had four kills, two blocks, and one dig. Kendyn Syfert had eight kills, three aces, and 12 digs. Chaney Thornton had two aces and eight digs. Ashton Coleman had six kills, and Jadalyn Sowers had five digs.
