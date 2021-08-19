BASEBALL
South Central 14, Wayne City 0
Ethan Dunn paced South Central in its 14-0 win over Wayne City Wednesday.
Dunn went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. He was one of three Cougars' players to hit a round-tripper, joining Beau Jolliff and Aiden Dodson.
Jolliff also added a double to his outing, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Andrew Magnus went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and one run scored.
Maddux Mays secured the only two hits for Wayne City, going a perfect 2-for-2 in the game.
On the mound, Spencer Johannes threw two innings for South Central (1-0). He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out six batters.
Anthony Buonaura and Dodson then relieved Johannes and combined to allow one hit and one walk while fanning 10 batters.
UP NEXT
South Central plays a doubleheader at Woodlawn on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
SCORING
South Central 220 028 — 14 9 0
Wayne City 000 000 — 0 2 1
WP — Spencer Johannes (1-0). LP — Lucas Noe. 2B — Beau Jolliff (1). HR — Ethan Dunn (1), Beau Jolliff (1), Aiden Dodson (1). Multiple hitters: South Central — Beau Jolliff, 2-3; Andrew Magnus, 2-3; Ethan Dunn, 2-3. Wayne City — Maddux Mays, 2-2.
---
North Clay 13, Odin (Patoka) 0
North Clay pounded 11 hits in Wednesday's 13-0 win over Odin (Patoka).
Collyn Ballard was a home run shy of the cycle for the Cardinals, going 3-for-4, with a double and a triple, three RBIs, and two runs scored.
Dakota Weidner added three hits, including a double, to go along with three RBIs, as well.
Holden Clifton and Brady Ingram both hit home runs for North Clay (1-0), while Donnie Zimmerman doubled to round out the Cardinals' players with extra-base hits.
On the mound, Zimmerman pitched four innings, allowing two hits and striking out three batters.
Carson Burkett then relieved him, tossing one inning and striking out two of the three batters he faced.
UP NEXT
North Clay plays at Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) on Tuesday, at 4:30 p.m.
SCORING
Odin 000 00 — 0 2 0
North Clay 401 8X — 13 11 0
WP — Donnie Zimmerman (1-0). LP — Calhoun. 2B — Collyn Ballard (1), Dakota Weidner (1), Donnie Zimmerman (1). 3B — Collyn Ballard (1). HR — Holden Clifton (1), Brady Ingram (1). Multiple hitters: North Clay — Collyn Ballard, 3-4; Dakota Weidner, 3-3.
GIRLS GOLF
St. Anthony 168, Olney (Richland County) 211
St. Anthony picked up its first match victory of the year over Olney (Richland County) on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs fired a nine-hole score of 168 to defeat the Tigers 168-211.
Ellie Wegman led St. Anthony (1-0) with a 37, while Lauren Schwing shot a 41.
Nina Hakman carded a 44, while Allison Green rounded out the top-four scores with a 46.
Taylor Runyan led Olney with a 47, while Caroline Glover shot a 48, Rayne Goff a 57, and Megan Gibson a 59.
UP NEXT
St. Anthony plays in the Alton (Marquette) Girls Golf Blastoff on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
