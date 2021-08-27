BOYS SOCCER
Charleston 9, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Charleston on the first day of the Charleston Red and Gold Tournament.
The Flaming Hearts lost 9-0 to fall to 0-1 on the season.
BOYS GOLF
Charleston 161, Olney 182, Teutopolis 192
Teutopolis fell in a triangular to Charleston and Olney on Wednesday.
Adam Lustig and Ethan Thoele both carded 47s for the Wooden Shoes, while Gabe Schlink fired a 48 and Brody Thoele shot a 50.
Other scores that Teutopolis (0-3) didn't count were Peyton Tegler (51), Bennet Thompson (52), Hayden Jansen (52), and Kole Ohnesorge (55).
VOLLEYBALL
South Central 2, Ramsey 0
Halle Smith recorded 13 kills in South Central's two-set win over Ramsey on Wednesday.
The Lady Cougars defeated the Lady Rams 25-18, 25-11 for its first win of the year.
South Central (1-0) also had contributions from Olivia Brauer (20 assists), Zada Reynolds (seven assists and three kills), Sierra Arnold (four aces and three kills), Brooklyn Garrett (four digs and three kills), Brooke Cowger (four kills, one ace, and one dig), and Emma Runge (four digs).
