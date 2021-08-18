BOYS GOLF

Raider/Redbird Invite

St. Anthony finished fifth at the Raider/Redbird Invite at Weibring Golf Course in Bloomington on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs shot a team score of 315, with three rounds in the 70s.

Thomas Chojnicki and Lane Ludwig led St. Anthony with 78s, while Jonathan Willenborg shot a 79.

Dakota Flaig rounded out the top-four scores with an 80.

The scores that the Bulldogs didn't count were Joey Trupiano's 82 and Charlie Wegman's 90.

Macomb won the tournament with a score of 294. Connor Hamm was the low individual with a 67.

FALL BASEBALL

Brownstown (St. Elmo) 8, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 0

Brownstown (St. Elmo) pounded nine hits in its 8-0 win over Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Tuesday.

Wyatt Forbes led the Bombers with two hits -- both doubles -- while Brady Maxey went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, and Adam Atwood, 1-for-3 with one RBI.

Dalton Myers, Wyatt Chandler, Wyatt Stine, Nick Nelson, and Jarrett Pasley also added hits.

Myers served as the starting pitcher for BSE (1-0), picking up the win after pitching a complete game. He allowed two hits and one walk while fanning 13 batters, as well.

UP NEXT

BSE hosts Wayne City (Webber) on Thursday.

