BOYS GOLF
Raider/Redbird Invite
St. Anthony finished fifth at the Raider/Redbird Invite at Weibring Golf Course in Bloomington on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs shot a team score of 315, with three rounds in the 70s.
Thomas Chojnicki and Lane Ludwig led St. Anthony with 78s, while Jonathan Willenborg shot a 79.
Dakota Flaig rounded out the top-four scores with an 80.
The scores that the Bulldogs didn't count were Joey Trupiano's 82 and Charlie Wegman's 90.
Macomb won the tournament with a score of 294. Connor Hamm was the low individual with a 67.
FALL BASEBALL
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 8, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 0
Brownstown (St. Elmo) pounded nine hits in its 8-0 win over Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Tuesday.
Wyatt Forbes led the Bombers with two hits -- both doubles -- while Brady Maxey went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, and Adam Atwood, 1-for-3 with one RBI.
Dalton Myers, Wyatt Chandler, Wyatt Stine, Nick Nelson, and Jarrett Pasley also added hits.
Myers served as the starting pitcher for BSE (1-0), picking up the win after pitching a complete game. He allowed two hits and one walk while fanning 13 batters, as well.
UP NEXT
BSE hosts Wayne City (Webber) on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.