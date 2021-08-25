FALL BASEBALL
Altamont 12, Beecher City (Cowden-Herrick) 1
Altamont scored all 12 of its runs in three innings in a 12-1 victory over Beecher City (Cowden-Herrick) on Tuesday.
The Indians slugged six extra-base hits in the game and pounded 13 hits altogether.
Hayden Siebert and Logan Cornett paced Altamont (1-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference) by going 3-for-3 each. Siebert added two doubles and three RBIs, while Cornett had one double.
Jared Hammer also helped the offense by going 2-for-3 with one RBI, while Wyatt Phillips went 2-for-3 with a double and Nathan Stuemke 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
On the mound, Tyler Robbins pitched three innings, allowing four hits and one earned run, while walking two and punching out seven batters.
For the Bobcats, Silas Buzzard led the way going 2-for-3.
CHBC (0-1, 0-1 National Trail Conference) had six hits total with Clayton Wojcik, Quaid Schlanser, Wes Radloff, and Gage Lorton collecting the others.
UP NEXT
Altamont plays at St. Anthony on Friday at 4:30 p.m., while Beecher City (Cowden-Herrick) hosts Neoga.
---
South Central 3, Neoga 1
Aiden Dodson and Anthony Bounaura shut down the Neoga lineup on Tuesday.
Both pitchers combined to allow four hits and no earned runs while striking out 11 batters and walking five.
At the plate, the Cougars outhit the Indians 7-4.
Beau Jolliff went 2-for-4 with one RBI to lead South Central (3-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference), while Spencer Johannes and Dodson collected doubles.
As for Neoga (1-1, 1-1 National Trail Conference), Ryan Koester led the team, going 2-for-3.
On the mound, Will O'Dell threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and one earned run while walking one and striking out four.
Bryar Hennesay and Quintin Richard then relieved O'Dell and combined to allow two hits and one earned run over 4 2/3 innings while fanning three batters and walking one.
UP NEXT
Neoga returns to the field on Thursday against Odin, while South Central plays Dieterich on Friday at 7 p.m.
---
North Clay 3, Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 1
Holden Clifton and Logan Fleener each belted home runs in North Clay's 3-1 win over Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) on Tuesday.
Clifton hit his round-tripper in the first inning, while Fleener's came in the second.
The Cardinals recorded three hits total in the win, while the Hatchets had four hits.
Gavan Wernsing pitched for WSS (1-1, 1-1 National Trail Conference), allowing three hits and three earned runs while walking three and punching out six batters.
Carson Burkett and Donnie Zimmerman pitched for North Clay (2-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference). Burkett went five innings, giving up two hits and no earned runs while walking two batters and striking out three. Zimmerman then finished the game, allowing two hits and striking out two.
UP NEXT
North Clay plays at Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., while WSS plays at Brownstown (St. Elmo) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
---
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 14, Dieterich 2
Wyatt Chandler went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in BSE's 14-2 win over Dieterich Tuesday.
The Bombers only needed three innings to pick up their fourth win on the fall season, behind eight hits and a one-hit shutout from Dalton Myers.
Other offensive contributors for BSE (4-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference) were Adam Atwood (1-for-1), Brady Maxey (1-for-1 with a triple), Myers (1-for-2 with two RBIs), Jarrett Palsey (1-for-2), and Lukas Miller (1-for-2 with two RBIs).
On the mound, aside from allowing only one hit, Myers fanned six batters and walked one.
As for the Movin' Maroons, Noah Dill and Kaden Iffert were the lone players to collect hits. Dill had the only RBI, as well.
UP NEXT
Dieterich (1-2, 0-2 National Trails Conference) returns to the field Thursday when it hosts Odin at 4:30 p.m., while BSE hosts WSS on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Teutopolis 3, Greenville 0
Gavin Tegeler, Evan Waldhoff, and Carter Davidson all netted goals for the Teutopolis soccer team on Tuesday at the St. Anthony/Teutopolis Invite.
The Wooden Shoes pitched a shutout against the Comets, winning 3-0.
Teutopolis (1-0) returns to the pitch on Thursday, against Altamont, at 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 2, Mulberry Grove 1
Tatyana Duckwitz had 11 kills and seven digs in CHBC's win over Mulberry Grove on Tuesday.
The Bobcats defeated the Lady Aces in three sets, 28-26, 25-8, 25-19.
Other contributions for CHBC (1-0) included Marissa Summers' 10 digs, Madison Wojcik's 12 assists and six kills, Raechelle Kelly's 16 assists and three aces, Gracie Heckert's eight digs and four aces, and Aspen Rehkemper's seven digs and three aces.
UP NEXT
CHBC returns to the court on Thursday against Dieterich.
---
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 2, Martinsville 1
SEB totaled 31 kills and 38 digs in Tuesday's three-set win over Martinsville.
Morgan Hall led the team in kills with eight, while Lydia Smith had seven.
Laney Baldridge finished with 11 digs to lead SEB (1-0) in that category, while Shelby Sasse had nine and Hall seven.
Peyton Garrard added 17 assists, as well.
UP NEXT
SEB plays at Vandalia on Thursday.
---
Okaw Valley 2, Neoga 1
Neoga fell in three sets to Okaw Valley on Tuesday.
The Indians lost the first set 25-18, won the second 25-18 and lost the third 25-14.
Sydney Richards recorded five kills, five digs, and one block, while Allison Worman had two blocks and one dig.
Other Neoga (0-1) contributions included: Avery Fearday (19 digs and one ace); Gracie Gresens (three blocks, one ace, and one kill); Klowee Conder (four digs, two blocks, and one kill); Ella Shuler (five assists, and two digs); Andrea Burcham (seven digs, four aces, four blocks, three assists, and two kills), and Sydney Hakman (six digs and four aces).
UP NEXT
Neoga plays Arcola on Tuesday, August 31.
---
Cisne 2, Dieterich 0
Alli Schmidt tallied 10 assists in a straight-set loss to Cisne on Tuesday.
Dieterich (1-1) lost the first set 25-12 and the second 25-21.
Other offensive contributions included: Kaitlyn Boerngen (four digs); Emily Hall (five kills and two digs); Breanna Shull (two assists); Olivia Brummer (nine digs and two kills), and Marli Michl (five digs and four kills).
UP NEXT
Dieterich plays at Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) on Thursday.
---
Cumberland 2, Oblong 0
Cumberland cruised past Oblong for its first win of the 2021 season on Tuesday at Waldrip Gymnasium.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-6 and the second 25-12.
Carly Thornton led Cumberland (1-0) with eight assists and seven aces, while Kennedy Stults had five aces, Kendyn Syfert two kills and five digs, and Mackenzie Taylor three kills and two digs.
UP NEXT
Cumberland hosts Hustonville (Palestine) on Thursday at Waldrip Gymnasium.
