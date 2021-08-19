GIRLS GOLF
Teutopolis 201, Hillsboro 231
Abigail Wortman and Alaina Helmink paced the Teutopolis girls' golf team to a win over Hillsboro on Thursday.
Both individuals carded a 46 as the Wooden Shoes won the match 201-231.
Rounding out the top-four scores for Teutopolis (1-0) were Molly Koester (52) and Josie Deters (57).
UP NEXT
Teutopolis will compete in the Alton (Marquette) Girls Golf Blastoff Saturday at 1 p.m. They join Effingham and St. Anthony in the field.
BOYS GOLF
Hillsboro 173, Teutopolis 192
Teutopolis fell to Hillsboro in its first match of the season.
The Wooden Shoes lost 192-173.
Gabe Schlink led Teutopolis (0-1) with a 46, while Adam Lustig carded a 48 and Hayden Jansen and Bennett Thompson each carded a 49 to round out the top-four scores.
Scores that the Wooden Shoes didn't count were: Brody Thoele (52), Kole Ohnesorge (54), Mick Niebrugge (54), Noah Koester (56), Peyton Tegler (58), Colin Habing (59), and Kayden Zerrusen (61).
BASEBALL
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 7, Wayne City (Webber) 3
Brady Maxey and Wyatt Forbes had stellar days for Brownstown (St. Elmo) on Thursday against Wayne City (Webber).
Maxey did his best work on the mound, while Forbes did his at the plate in the Bombers 7-3 win.
While toeing the slab, Maxey twirled six innings of no-run ball. He allowed four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.
At the plate, Forbes went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
BSE (2-0) also had offensive contributions from Maxey, who went 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI; Dalton Myers, who went 1-for-1 with a double; Wyatt Stine, who went 1-for-4; Jarrett Palsey, who went 1-for-3, and Lukas Miller, who had an RBI.
UP NEXT
BSE plays at Wayne City on Monday, at 4:30 p.m.
---
FALL BASEBALL
Dieterich 15, Ramsey 1
Dieterich only needed three innings to down Ramsey on Thursday.
The Movin' Maroons opened the fall season with a 15-1 rout of the Rams behind a strong offensive showing.
Four different Dieterich (1-0) players had multiple hits, led by Jaxon Funneman and Sam Hardiek, who both went 3-for-3 and combined for five runs and three RBIs, while Kaden Iffert and Garrett Niebrugge also had perfect games at the plate.
Iffert and Niebrugge each went 2-for-2 with four runs scored. Niebrugge, along with Jackson Holste, had three RBIs, too.
On the mound, Austin Ruholl earned the win after allowing three hits and one earned run while walking a pair of batters. He also had six strikeouts.
UP NEXT
Dieterich returns to the field on Tuesday, when they play at Brownstown (St. Elmo) at 4:30 p.m.
SCORING
Ramsey 100 0 — 1 3 4
Dieterich 816 X — 15 15 0
WP — Austin Ruholl (1-0). LP — Benhoff. 2B — Garrett Niebrugge (1), Noah Dill (1), Jaxon Funneman (1), Jackson Holste (1). Multiple hitters: Dieterich — Garrett Niebrugge, 2-2; Jaxon Funneman, 3-3; Sam Hardiek, 3-3; Kaden Iffert, 2-2.
