CGP_0038

Teutopolis sophomore Hayden Jansen tries to coax his ball into the cup on the Par 3 3rd Hole at Cardinal Golf Course during the Wooden Shoes matchup against Hillsboro Thursday afternoon.

 Chet Piotrowski Jr. Piotrowski Studios

BOYS GOLF

Hillsboro 173, Teutopolis 192

Teutopolis fell to Hillsboro in its first match of the season.

The Wooden Shoes lost 192-173.

Gabe Schlink led Teutopolis (0-1) with a 46, while Adam Lustig carded a 48, and Hayden Jansen and Bennett Thompson each a 49.

BASEBALL

Brownstown (St. Elmo) 7, Wayne City (Webber) 3

Brady Maxey and Wyatt Forbes had stellar days for Brownstown (St. Elmo) on Thursday against Wayne City (Webber).

Maxey did his best work on the mound, while Forbes did his at the plate in the Bombers 7-3 win.

While toeing the slab, Maxey twirled six innings of no-run ball. He allowed four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

At the plate, Forbes went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

BSE (2-0) also had offensive contributions from Maxey, who went 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI; Dalton Myers, who went 1-for-1 with a double; Wyatt Stine, who went 1-for-4; Jarrett Palsey, who went 1-for-3, and Lukas Miller, who had an RBI.

UP NEXT

BSE plays at Wayne City on Monday, at 4:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video