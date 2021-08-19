BOYS GOLF
Hillsboro 173, Teutopolis 192
Teutopolis fell to Hillsboro in its first match of the season.
The Wooden Shoes lost 192-173.
Gabe Schlink led Teutopolis (0-1) with a 46, while Adam Lustig carded a 48, and Hayden Jansen and Bennett Thompson each a 49.
BASEBALL
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 7, Wayne City (Webber) 3
Brady Maxey and Wyatt Forbes had stellar days for Brownstown (St. Elmo) on Thursday against Wayne City (Webber).
Maxey did his best work on the mound, while Forbes did his at the plate in the Bombers 7-3 win.
While toeing the slab, Maxey twirled six innings of no-run ball. He allowed four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.
At the plate, Forbes went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
BSE (2-0) also had offensive contributions from Maxey, who went 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI; Dalton Myers, who went 1-for-1 with a double; Wyatt Stine, who went 1-for-4; Jarrett Palsey, who went 1-for-3, and Lukas Miller, who had an RBI.
UP NEXT
BSE plays at Wayne City on Monday, at 4:30 p.m.
