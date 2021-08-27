VOLLEYBALL
Cumberland 2, Hutsonville (Palestine) 0
Carly Thornton had 17 assists and nine digs to go along with two aces and two kills in Cumberland's straight-set win over Hutsonville (Palestine) on Thursday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-11 and the second 25-15.
Cumberland (2-0) also had contributions from Kendyn Syfert (seven kills, one ace, and five digs), Zoe Mitchell (six kills, and two digs), Kennedy Stults (five kills, one ace, and seven digs), Mackenzie Taylor (four kills, one block, eight digs, and one assist), Ashton Coleman (one kill, one block) and Ivy Ayers (one assist, nine digs, and four assists).
Altamont 2, Carlyle 0
Altamont defeated Carlyle in straight sets Thursday for its first win of the year.
Ellie McManaway neared a double-double for the Lady Indians with 13 assists and seven kills. She also had six digs, three aces, and two blocks.
Altamont (1-0) won the first set 25-12 and the second 25-21 and had other contributions from Ada Tappendorf (four digs, one ace, and six kills), Ella Ruffner (three digs, one ace, one block, and nine kills), Lauren Walker (four digs), Della Berg (three digs), Peyton Osteen (one dig, two aces, and eight assists), and Lanie Tedrick (two kills).
Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 2, Dieterich 1
CHBC defeated Dieterich in three sets Thursday, behind 14 aces, six kills, two blocks, and five digs from Tatyana Duckwitz.
The Bobcats won the first set 25-9, lost the second 25-17, and won the third 25-22.
CHBC (2-0) also had contributions from Raechelle Kelly (two aces, two assists, and five digs), Gracie Heckert (two kills, three aces, and three digs), Madison Wojcik (one kill, one ace, nine assists, and three digs), Marissa Summers (three kills and three digs), Karlee Smith (two kills, one assist, and one block), and Aspen Rehkemper (one ace, and three digs).
Dieterich (1-2) had contributions from Kaitlyn Boerngen (one ace, three kills, and five digs), Emily Hall (five aces, four kills, one assist, three digs, and one block), Alli Schmidt (two kills, and eight assists), Breanna Shull (one kill and two assists), Olivia Brummer (three kills and six digs), and Marli Michl (four kills, three digs, and two blocks).
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 2, Vandalia 1
SEB defeated Vandalia in three sets Thursday.
The Eagles won the first set 25-18, lost the second 25-17, and won the third 25-23.
SEB (2-0) had contributions from Laney Baldridge (eight kills, one assist, nine digs, and one block), Peyton Garrard (one kill, 16 assists, four aces, and 23 digs), Morgan Hall (four kills, and 15 digs), Avery Myers (one kill and five digs), Lillian Nolen (two kills, one assist, seven digs, and one block), Shelby Sasse (two kills, and 33 digs), and Lydia Smith (three kills, two aces, and five digs).
South Central 2, St. Anthony 0
South Central defeated St. Anthony in straight sets on Thursday night.
The Lady Cougars defeated the Bulldogs in the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-18.
Zada Reynolds finished with 19 assists for South Central (2-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference), while Halle Smith had six kills, two aces, and 10 digs.
The Lady Cougars also had contributions from Sierra Arnold (five kills, two aces, and six digs), Olivia Brauer (five kills, five assists, one ace, five digs, and one block), Brooklyn Garrett (one kill and sid digs), Brooke Cowger (one kill and one block) and Emma Runge (two digs).
St. Anthony (0-1, 0-1 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Anna Faber (13 assists and one block), Addie Wernsing (one ace), Andrea Rudolphi (one kill), Abbi Hatton (four kills), Ada Rozene (five kills, two aces, and two blocks), Lucy Fearday (four kills), and Maddie Kibler (two aces and one block).
North Clay 2, Bluford (Webber) 1
North Clay defeated Bluford (Webber) in three sets Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals won the first set 25-15, lost the second set 26-24, and won the third 25-17 to improve to 1-0 on the season.
Teutopolis 2, Salem 0
Teutopolis picked up a straight-set win over Salem on Thursday.
The Lady Shoes won the first set 25-21 and the second 25-22.
Teutopolis (2-0) had contributions from Taylor Bueker (four digs and one kill), Jaden Deters (three digs and seven kills), Lilly Jansen (eight digs and two kills), Emily Konkel (four blocks, nine digs, six kills, and two assists), Tia Probst (two blocks, one dig, two kills, and nine assists), Kaitlyn Schumacher (three blocks, and two kills), Macy Swingler (nine digs and one ace), Sara Swingler (seven digs and eight assists), and Summer Wall (10 digs).
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Central A&M 0
WSS picked up a straight-set win over Central A&M on Thursday.
Ella Kinkelaar led the Hatchets with 21 assists to go along with five aces, one kill, and two digs.
WSS (1-0) also had contributions from Gabby Vonderheide (two aces, seven kills, and eight digs), Natalie Hayes (one ace, three kills, and nine digs), Halle Moomaw (six kills and one block), Brianna Hewing (five kills, one dig, and one block), Kinley Quast (two aces, one assist, and three digs), Kaylynn Carey (one block), and Ainslie Eident (one ace and one dig).
"A&M gave us a good fight tonight as always," WSS head coach Ronda Schlechte said. "It's nice to see how we are going to respond the first night, and they did as I asked. We have a few timing issues to clean up as we progress, but I'm very happy with how we fought to come back."
BOYS GOLF
Vandalia 145, Altamont 165, Ramsey 182
Altamont fell to Vandalia and beat Ramsey in a triangular Thursday.
Kevin Hall fired a 36 for the Indians, while Tyler Stonecipher shot a 38, and Avery Jarhaus a 39. Zeke Rippetoe was the fourth score, with a 52.
Other scores that Altamont (3-1) didn't count were Daniel McCammon (59) and Tyler Ruffner (68).
GIRLS GOLF
St. Anthony 123, Robinson 189
St. Anthony defeated Robinson in a dual on Thursday at Oak Glen Golf Course.
Ellie Wegman and Lauren Schwing led the Bulldogs by carding 40s, while Addie Krouse fired a 43 and Nina Hakman a 45.
FALL BASEBALL
North Clay 14, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 0
North Clay pounded 11 hits in its 14-0 win over Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Thursday.
Holden Clifton, Carson Burkett, and Bryton Griffy all had two hits for the Cardinals. Clifton added four RBIs, while Griffy had two, as well. Donnie Zimmerman also had a double in the contest.
On the mound, Collyn Ballard pitched two innings. He earned the win after only allowing two hits while striking out five batters and walking one.
Clifton and Alex Bosse then relieved Ballard and combined to pitch a shutout, allowing no hits and striking out six over three innings.
North Clay improves to 3-0 on the season with the win.
