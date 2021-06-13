In Newton, several local athletes qualified for the Class 1A boys’ state track and field championships at the sectional meet on Wednesday.
Class 1A State Tournament
In Arlington Heights, St. Anthony’s Noah Tegeler went 1-2 at the state tournament.
Tegeler lost his first-round matchup to Sean Robertson of Quincy (Notre Dame), 6-0, 6-2 to start his day. Then, he beat Marvel Zhang of Sterling (Newman Central Catholic), 6-0, 6-4 in the consolation bracket first round before losing his final match in the second round to Zane Bisharat of Darien (Hinsdale South), 6-2, 6-0.
On the doubles’ side, the Bulldogs’ duo of Henry Kemme and Aiden Tegeler went 1-2 as well.
Both individuals defeated the team of Noah Clark and Dylan Haddox from Bloomington (Central Catholic) in the first round, 6-0, 6-2, before dropping the next two matches. They fell to Noah Bobofchak and Andrew Donovan from Lisle (Benet Academy) in the second round, 6-0, 6-1, and then to Keagan Nevitt and Griffin Hammond from Metamora — in the second round of the consolation bracket — 6-1, 6-2.
For Effingham, Thad Dillow went 0-2, losing to Will Benford from Chicago (Latin), 6-0, 6-1, and then to David Lu from Springfield, in the consolation bracket first round, 6-4, 6-0.
Class 2A State Meet
In Charleston, Effingham senior Shelby Rieman finished in ninth-place in the high jump after a leap of 5 feet, 2.25 inches.
The high jump was the only event that Rieman competed in at the meet.
Class 1A Sectionals
In the 100-meter dash, Toledo (Cumberland) junior Galen Martinez advanced after finishing with a time of 11.60 seconds. He enters the state meet with the 28th-best time out of 31 qualifiers.
Altamont junior Xander Moschenrose advanced in the 200-meter dash after a time of 23.55 seconds, while a pair of Newton sprinters also qualified in the 400-meter dash. Freshman Parker Wolf’s time of 51.84 seconds and junior Evan Schafer’s time of 52.01 seconds advanced both individuals to the state meet.
Senior Derick Budde qualified in the 800-meter run for Altamont. He finished with a time of 2:06.68, the 28th-best mark of 33 qualifiers.
Rounding out the long-and-short distance participants, St. Anthony’s Noah Tegeler and Newton’s Nick Zwilling advanced in the 1600-meter run, while Beecher City’s Russell Ward and Neoga’s Brayden Cox advanced in the 3200.
In the hurdle events, Cowden (Herrick) junior Jadon Robertson and Brownstown’s Jace McWhorter qualified in the 110-meter hurdles, while Altamont’s Tristan Rhodes advanced in the 300-meter hurdles.
For relay events, Altamont and Newton qualified in the 4x100-meter relay. Altamont’s team finished in 44.77 seconds, while Newton’s team finished in 45.28 seconds.
Additionally, Altamont’s 4x200-meter relay team qualified after a time of 1:36.35.
In the 4x400 and 4x800, St. Anthony advanced in both after times of 3:37.82 and 8:38.63, respectively. Newton qualified in the 4x800 as well, after a finish of 9:08.44.
For field events, Cowden (Herrick) junior Daniel Lucas had the fourth-best time at the Newton Sectionals with a throw of 50 feet, seven inches. Newton’s Jacob Wickham also advanced after a throw of 44 feet, three inches.
In the discus, Lucas’ throw of 139 feet, 0.5 inches was good for 15th out of all sectional qualifiers. Altamont sophomore Eric Kollman also moved on after a throw of 122 feet, 9.5 inches.
Advancing in the high jump was McWhorter after a leap of 6 feet, 4.75 inches. The senior’s leap was the second-best time to Macon (Meridian) junior Drew Hurelbrink.
In the long jump, Robertson advanced after a jump of 21 feet, 5.75 inches. His leap was good for fourth-best out of all sectional qualifiers.
Lastly, in the triple jump, Altamont senior Sam Mathesius qualified with a leap of 39 feet, four inches — good for 27th best.
