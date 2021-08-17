BOYS GOLF
Robinson Invite
St. Anthony finished second at the Robinson Invite on Monday.
The Bulldogs fired a score of 318, one shot behind Oblong -- who won the tournament.
Thomas Chojnicki paced St. Anthony with a 77 to finish fifth among individuals.
Dakota Flaig and Charlie Wegman both shot 80 to finish in a tie for 10th, while Jonathan Willenborg shot an 81, Lane Ludwig an 82, and Michael Martelli an 86.
Outside of the top-six, the Bulldogs also sent four individuals.
Joey Trupiano finished second among individuals after a round of 73. He was four shots behind the winner.
Ryan Schmidt came in with a 90, Ethan Karolewicz a 93, and Aidan Tegeler a 95.
Also competing in the tournament was Altamont, who had three individuals in the top 10.
Kevin Hall led the team with a 76, while Avery Jarhaus shot a 78, and Tyler Stonecipher an 80. Hall finished in fourth place, Jarhaus in a tie for seventh, and Stonecipher in a tie for 10th.
HERE ARE THE FINAL RESULTS:
1) Oblong, 317; 2) St. Anthony, 318; 3) Mt. Carmel, 322; 4) Altamont, 332; 4) Paris, 332; 6) Marshall, 369; 7) Olney, 376; 8) Robinson, 386.
INDIVIDUAL SCORES (TOP-10):
1) Kollin Kelsey, Mt. Carmel, 69; 2) Joey Trupiano, St. Anthony, 73; 3) Luke Bradley, Paris, 75; 4) Kevin Hall, Altamont, 76; 5) Thomas Chojnicki, St. Anthony, 77; 5) Grant Kidwell, Oblong, 77; 7) Avery Jarhaus, Altamont, 78; 7) Owen Daugherty, Mt. Carmel, 78; 9) John Littlejohn, Oblong, 79; 10) Jake Smothers, Oblong, 80; 10) Dakota Flaig, St. Anthony, 80; 10) Charlie Wegman, St. Anthony, 80; 10) Tyler Stonecipher, Altamont, 80.
---
GIRLS GOLF
Charleston 9-Hole Scramble
St. Anthony won the Charleston nine-hole scramble Monday at Charleston Country Club.
The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 71, led by Ellie Wegman and Lauren Schwing, who carded a one-under-par 35.
Nina Hakman and Addie Krouse followed with a two-over-par round of 38, while Allison Green and Sydney Kibler shot 43. Hakman and Krouse finished in a tie for fourth among twosomes.
Schwing and Hakman also earned awards for the longest drive and longest putt, respectively.
For Effingham, Marah Kirk and Anna Hirtzel finished with a round of 37, while Ella Niebrugge and Marissa Allie carded a 45, and Elena Niebrugge and Emilie Vincent a 48. Kirk and Hirtzel's round was good for third among twosomes.
Lastly, for Teutopolis, Abigail Wortman and Mollie Koester fired a 41, while Alaina Helmink and Josie Deters shot a 50.
