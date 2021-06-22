Illini Krush 11, Shelby County 1
In Shelbyville Sunday afternoon, the latter half of the doubleheader also didn’t bode well for Shelby County Senior Legion.
Only mustering four hits for the game, Shelby County fell 11-1. Three of the four hits came off the bat of Bryce Bieber, who went 3-for-3 with a home run.
Brayden Gritzmacher pitched for Shelby County, throwing three innings and allowing one hit and one earned run while fanning four and walking four.
Jack Allen and Alex Hawkins relieved Gritzmacher and allowed eight hits, and seven earned earns over three innings.
Illini Krush 11, Shelby County 5
In Shelbyville Sunday afternoon, Shelby County Senior Legion hosted a doubleheader against the Illini Krush.
Mason Miller went 2-for-3 for Shelby County, scoring one run and driving in two. He also hit a solo home run and had two RBIs.
Shelby County hit two home runs in the game, with the second coming off the bat of Max Beyers.
Kade Allen started for Shelby County on the mound but didn’t last long.
Allen only threw 1 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and five earned runs. He also walked five batters during his stint.
Beyers and Blayne Ryherd relieved Allen and allowed a combined nine hits and six earned runs while fanning three and walking four.
Shelby County 11, Highland 4
In Highland Friday night, Shelby County Senior Legion picked up an 11-4 win.
Jack Allen paced the team with a three-hit game in three tries. He also scored one run and drove in another while working a pair of walks.
Hayden Koonce plated two runs with an RBI triple and finished 1-for-3 with two runs, while Samuel Vonderheide also had a two-RBI game and finished 1-for-3.
On the mound, Ethan Clark threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs. He struck out seven batters and walked two.
Boys Class 1A State Finals
In Charleston, area athletes did their best work in field events.
Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) juniors Jadon Robertson and Daniel Lucas each won their respective events. Robertson won in the high jump and the 110-meter hurdles, while Lucas took first in the shot put. Robertson also finished third in the long jump, after a mark of 6.61 meters.
Aside from the Bobcats’ representative, no other area athletes earned a spot on the podium at O’Brien Field.
For complete individual results, see below:
Individual Results (area athlete-participated events only):
100m — 1. Tony Phillips, Kankakee (McNamara), 10.87; 2. Caleb Lerus, Chicago (Lycee Francais de Chicago), 10.97; 3. Ben Gilbert, Maroa (Forsyth), 10.99; 4. Eli Rieker, Peoria (Christian), 11.01; 5. Brady Buss, St. Joseph (Ogden), 11.05; 6. Cole Rushing, Goreville, 11.09; 7. Peyton Locke, Taylor Ridge (Rockridge), 11.10; 8. David Arney, Port Byron (Riverdale), 11.14; 28. Galen Martinez, Toledo (Cumberland), 11.66.
200m — 1. Tony Phillips, Kankakee (McNamara), 22.31; 2. Ben Gilbert, Maroa (Forsyth), 22.45; 3. Caleb Lerus, Chicago (Lycee Francias de Chicago), 22.53; 4. Max Allen, Arthur-Lovington (Atwood-Hammond), 22.73; 5. Cole Rushing, Goreville, 22.80; 6. Peyton Locke, Taylor Ridge (Rockridge), 22.92; 7. Brady Buss, St. Joseph (Ogden), 22.97; 8. Tyron Ferguson, Aurora (Christian), 22.99; 24. Xander Moschenrose, Altamont, 23.72.
400m — 1. Jameson Cluver, Watseka, 49.89; 2. Quinn Willard, Bloomington (Cornerstone Christian Academy), 50.09; 3. Cameron Crow, Litchfield, 50.33; 4. Caleb Lerus, Chicago (Lycee Francais de Chicago), 50.47; 5. Julian Aske, Evanston (Beacon Academy), 50.61; 6. Aidan Martin, Niles (Northridge Prep), 50.85; 7. Alex Anderson, Morrison, 50.91; 8. Daniel Jansen, Okawville, 51.01; 16. Parker Wolf, Newton, 52.22; 20. Evan Schafer, Newton, 52.65.
800m — 1. Eli Mojonnier, Bismarck-Henning (Rossville-Alvin), 1:57.33; 2. Hayden Colclasure, Elgin (Harvest Christian Academy), 1:57.76; 3. Mark Masaka, Niles (Northridge Prep), 1:58.26; 4. Andrew Brockmeier, Niles (Northridge Prep), 1:58.31; 5. Kaleb Rutter, Riverton, 1:58.32; 6. Seth Hamerski, Bluford (Webber), 1:58.84; 7. Thomas Harmon, Elmwood, 1:58.97; 8. Ernie Waterson, Bloomington (Cornerstone Christian Academy), 1:59.21; 26. Derick Budde, Altamont, 2:04.93.
1600m — 1. Mathew Olech, Elgin (Harvest Christian Academy), 4:21.59; 2. Jacob Belha, Sherrard, 4:22.91; 3. Ryan Hardiman, Chicago (Latin), 4:25.24; 4. Justin Mumford, Trenton (Wesclin), 4:25.70; 5. Daniel Winkelman, Elgin (Harvest Christian Academy), 4:26.86; 6. Mason Stoeger, Minonk (Fieldcrest), 4:27.35; 7. Layton Hall, Arthur-Lovington (Atwood-Hammond); 8. Peter Bernhardt, Chicago (Latin), 4:29.98; 20. Nick Zwilling, Newton, 4:44.10; 27. Noah Tegeler, Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:56.23.
3200m — 1. Justin Mumford, Trenton (Wesclin), 9:18.26; 2. Mathew Olech, Elgin (Harvest Christian Academy), 9:19.92; 3. Layton Hall, Arthur-Lovington (Atwood-Hammond), 9:28.10; 4. Miles Sheppard, Warsaw, 9:30.70; 5. Daniel Winkelman, Elgin (Harvest Christian Academy), 9:39.55; 6. Akili Parekh, Chicago (Latin), 9:52.90; 7. Tommy Murray, Port Byron (Riverdale), 9:54.33; 8. Kieran Subra, Chicago (Lycee Francais de Chicago), 9:55.56; 29. Brayden Cox, Neoga, 10:55.98.
110m hurdles — 1. Jadon Robertson, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City), 14.68; 2. Luke Myszka, Downs (Tri-Valley), 14.86; 3. Bennett Soltow, Forreston, 14.95; 4. Nathan Kirby, Catlin (Salt Fork), 14.97; 5. Kollin Schlipf, El Paso (Gridley), 15.11; 6. Jackson Kern, Auburn, 15.28; 7. Nathan Cain, Pleasant Plains, 15.57; 8. Matthew Beltran, Forreston, 15.74.
300m hurdles — 1. Isaiah Chatman, Gibson City (Melvin Sibley), 39.11; 2. Bennett Soltow, Forreston, 39.37; 3. Luke Myszka, Downs (Tri-Valley), 39.85; 4. Jackson Kern, Auburn, 39.97; 5. Kollin Schlipf, El Paso (Gridley), 40.19; 6. Jerard Starr, Elmhurst (Timothy Christian), 40.68; 7. Cole Fuller, Chicago (Latin), 41.27; 8. Nick Collins, Moweaqua (Central A&M), 41.60; 25. Tristan Rhodes, Altamont, 44.35.
4x100m relay — 1. Chicago (Hope Academy), 43.19; 2. Catlin (Salt Fork), 43.35; 3. Forreston, 43.77; 4. Peoria (Christian), 43.83; 5. Pleasant Plains, 43.95; 6. St. Joseph (Ogden), 44.14; 7. Winnebago, 44.27; 8. Pecatonica, 44.34; 17. Altamont, 44.74.
4x200m relay — 1. Catlin (Salt Fork), 1:31.00; 2. Maroa (Forsyth), 1:31.01; 3. St. Joseph (Ogden), 1:31.16; 4. Winnebago, 1:31.77; 5. Arthur-Lovington (Atwood-Hammond), 1:31.83; 6. Dakota, 1:31.98; 7. Madison, 1:32.54; 8. Pecatonica, 1:32.74; 18. Altamont, 1:34.77.
4x400m relay — 1. Niles (Northridge Prep), 3:25.50; 2. Winnebago, 3:25.82; 3. Elgin (Harvest Christian Academy), 3:26.76; 4. Morrison, 3:29.13; 5. Riverton, 3:29.92; 6. Bloomington (Cornerstone Christian Academy), 3:30.25; 7. Lena (Winslow), 3:32.83; 8. Shelbyville, 3:33.12; 15. Effingham (St. Anthony), 3:35.99.
4x800m relay — 1. Niles (Northridge Prep), 8:00.77; 2. Elmwood, 8:06.63; 3. Elgin (Harvest Academy Charter), 8:08.23; 4. El Paso (Gridley), 8:08.96; 5. Shelbyville, 8:23.02; 6. Carthage (Illini West), 8:27.99; 7. Lena (Winslow), 8:29.99; 8. Chicago (DePaul College Prep), 8:30.85; 12. Effingham (St. Anthony), 8:39.56; 22. Newton, 8:56.51.
Shot Put — 1. Daniel Lucas, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City), 16.76; 2. Hayden Knott, St. Joseph (Ogden), 16.70; 3. Chris Boyd, Tuscola, 16.24; 4. George Isaacs, Downs (Tri-Valley), 16.05; 5. Luke Hatten, Lebanon, 15.97; 6. Garrett Taylor, Catlin (Salt Fork), 15.71; 7. Jacob Rollins, Auburn, 15.68; 8. FJ Simpson, Williamsville, 15.29; 20. Jacob Wickham, Newton, 13.10.
Discus — 1. Garrett Taylor, Catlin (Salt Fork), 50.65; 2. Hayden Knott, St. Joseph (Ogden), 50.06; 3. Luke Hatten, Lebanon, 48.58; 4. Jake Carter, Gillespie, 47.40; 5. FJ Simpson, Williamsville, 45.59; 6. Abe Rieke, Dwight, 44.19; 7. Daniel Dominguez, Oregon, 43.62; 8. Jaden Pankau, Chicago (Hope Academy), 43.59; 19. Daniel Lucas, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City), 38.69; 21. Eric Kollman, Altamont, 38.47.
High Jump — 1. Jadon Robertson, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City), 1.99; 2. Karson Lewsader, Georgetown (Ridge Farm), 1.96; 3. Drew Hurelbrink, Macon (Meridian), 1.96; 4. Cameron Russell, Shabbona (Indian Creek), 1.96; 5. Cameron Crow, Litchfield, 1.93; 6. Jake Sarver, Warrensburg (Latham), 1.93; 7. Ty Brachbill, Shelbyville, 1.90; 8. Skylar Drolema, Morrison, 1.90.
Long Jump — 1. Sam Roszak, Winnetka (North Shore Country Day), 6.74; 2. Kaden Feagin, Arthur-Lovington (Atwood-Hammond), 6.62; 3. Jadon Robertson, Cowden (Herrick), 6.61; 4. Max Olysav, Williamsville, 6.53; 5. Luke Jelderks, Palos Heights (Chicago Christian), 6.52; 6. Cabott Craft, Champaign (St. Thomas More), 6.49; 7. Kreeden Allen, Rushville (Industry), 6.45; 8. Kaiden Droste, Biggsville (West Central), 6.45.
Triple Jump — 1. Will Ross, Waverly, 14.25; 2. David Arney, Port Byron (Riverdale), 13.46; 3. Cameron Russell, Shabbona (Indian Creek), 13.40; 4. Miles Milbrath, Pecatonica, 12.82; 5. Ja’Kyan Shanklin, Athens, 12.76; 6. Ronnie Foster, Peoria Heights, 12.75; 7. Mason Kooi, Springfield (Lutheran), 12.62; 8. Joey Iaccino, Pinckneyville, 12.56; 21. Sam Mathesius, Altamont, 12.07.
