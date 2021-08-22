GIRLS TENNIS
Champaign Centennial Invitational
Teutopolis finished fourth and St. Anthony 12th, out of 15 teams, at the Champaign Centennial Invitational Saturday.
The Wooden Shoes secured 19 1/2 points, while the Bulldogs had four points, three of which came in singles' play. Teutopolis had 9 1/2 singles' points.
In the first singles' bracket, Teutopolis' Grace Hoene (3-1-1) defeated Champaign Centennial's Nicole Vozovoy in straight sets before falling to Wheaton Warrenville South's Brooke Ittersagen in three sets in the winner's bracket quarterfinals.
Hoene ended up finishing in a tie for fifth-place.
As for St. Anthony, Emily Kowalke (1-2) won her opening match against Dunlap's Shreya Mungee in straight sets before falling to O'Fallon's Kelsey Dismukes in the winner's bracket quarterfinals and again in the consolation quarterfinals. She won her opening contest in straight sets before falling to her next two opponents in the same fashion.
In the second singles' bracket, Teutopolis' Julie Hemmen (2-2) advanced to the semifinals of the winner's bracket, after defeating Champaign Centennial's Aastha Patel and Danville's Brooklyn Behrens in straight sets, before losing to Wheaton Warrensville South's Leah Austin in the semifinals and O'Fallon's Bella Wells in the third-pace match.
For St. Anthony, Ali Adams (1-2) lost her opening match to Austin in straight sets before going 1-1 in the consolation bracket, with her lone win coming against St. Joseph Ogden's Abby Down.
Moving to doubles' action, the Wooden Shoes' Macy Probst and Isabelle Hemmen won their bracket after defeating Lincoln-Way East, Champaign Centennial, Wheaton Warrensville South, and Belleville West — in the finals — all in straight sets.
As for the Bulldogs, their duo of Grace Karolewicz and Laura Schmidt went 1-2 in their matches, with their lone win coming against Urbana's Jacie Owens and Hannah Null in the consolation bracket quarterfinals.
Finally, in the second doubles' bracket, Teutopolis' Lexi Will and Olivia Hemmen (2-2) won their opening match against St. Anthony's Madelyn Brown and Izzy Hakman (0-2) in straight sets before falling to Belleville East in the quarterfinals.
Will and Hemmen then defeated Champaign Centennial's Grace Kahler and Yehyun Nam in the quarterfinals before falling to Lincoln-Way East's Erika Ho and Kellie Sucha in the semifinals.
As for Brown and Hakman, they finished their day by losing in the opening round of the consolation bracket to St. Joseph Ogden's Hope Rajlich and Claire Huffman.
GIRLS GOLF
ALTON (MARQUETTE) GIRLS GOLF BLASTOFF
St. Anthony finished third out of 18 teams at the Alton (Marquette) Girls Golf Blastoff Saturday.
The Bulldogs fired a 343, led by Lauren Schwing (82) and Ellie Wegman (83). Schwing and Wegman finished ninth and 10th, respectively, among individuals.
Other scores that St. Anthony didn't count were: Nina Hakman (89), Addie Krouse (89), Maddy Brummer (91), and Allison Green (105).
FALL BASEBALL
South Central 16, Woodlawn 0
South Central showed its keen approach at the plate in Saturday's 16-0 over Woodlawn.
The Cougars drew 15 walks for the game, with every player in the batting order drawing at least one.
Despite not much hitting needed, South Central (2-0) still managed to put a crooked number on the scoreboard early, on one swing of the bat.
Beau Jolliff hit his second home run of the fall season, a grand slam in the first inning, and finished his day with five RBIs for the Cougars.
Overall, only one Cougars' player collected more than one base hit in the game, as Brandt Heistand went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
On the mound, Aiden Dodson and Spencer Johannes combined to pitch a one-hit shutout.
Dodson went two innings, giving up one hit and fanning five batters, while Johannes pitched one inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced.
UP NEXT
South Central plays at Neoga on Tuesday, at 4:30 p.m.
SCORING
South Central 484 0 — 16 5 0
Woodlawn 000 X — 0 1 2
WP — Aiden Dodson (1-0). 2B — Brandt Hiestand (1). HR — Beau Jolliff (2). Multiple hitters: South Central — Brandt Hiestand, 2-2.
---
St. Anthony 3, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 1
Colton Fearday struck out 10 batters over five innings in St. Anthony's 3-1 win over Christ Our Rock Lutheran (CORL) Saturday.
Fearday allowed three hits for the game as the Bulldogs remained undefeated in the fall campaign.
At the plate, St. Anthony (2-0) received RBIs from Max Koenig and Brock Jansen while only managing three hits altogether.
UP NEXT
St. Anthony plays at Teutopolis on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
SCORING
St. Anthony 000 210 0 — 3 2 1
CORL 000 000 1 — 1 5 3
WP — Colton Fearday (1-0). SV — Brody Niebrugge (1). 2B — Noah Kee. Multiple hitters: CORL — Noah Kee, 2-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.