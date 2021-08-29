BOYS SOCCER
Teutopolis 4, Pinckneyville 0/Teutopolis 2, Salem 1
Teutopolis picked up two wins on Saturday to win the St. Anthony/Teutopolis Invite.
The Wooden Shoes defeated Pinckneyville 4-0 and Salem 2-1.
Against Pinckneyville, Evan Waldhoff, Nolan Runde, and Cooper Tegeler scored goals, with Waldhoff netting a pair.
Teutopolis (4-0) then had a goal from Josh Habing and an own goal against Salem.
UP NEXT
Teutopolis hosts Charleston on Tuesday.
Harrisburg 3, St. Anthony 0
Pierce Verdeyen notched 10 saves and moved a penalty kick in St. Anthony's 3-0 loss to Harrisburg in the St. Anthony/Teutopolis Invite Saturday.
The Bulldogs finished the tournament 1-3.
UP NEXT
St. Anthony hosts Effingham on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Greenview Golf Invite
St. Anthony took home first place in the Greenview Golf Invite Saturday.
The Bulldogs fired a 327 to win the tournament. Jonathan Willenborg also won first place among individuals, firing a 77, while Thomas Chojnicki finished fourth after an 80.
As for the other two top scores, Lane Ludwig fired an 87, and Joey Trupiano shot an 80, while Dakota Flaig (85) and Charlie Wegman (85) accounted for the two scores that weren't in the top-four.
VOLLEYBALL
Fairfield Season Kick-Off
Teutopolis placed fifth out of 10 teams at the Fairfield Season Kick-Off Saturday.
The Lady Shoes finished 3-2, defeating Christopher (28-26, 25-10), Gallatin County (25-23, 25-10), and Cisne (25-17, 23-25, 15-8). Teutopolis (5-2) lost to Fairfield (20-25, 17-25) and Robinson (25-21, 24-26, 15-17).
Emily Konkel earned all-tournament team honors.
FALL BASEBALL
North Clay 13, Teutopolis 12
Dakota Weidner stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. Teutopolis had just walked the bases loaded.
Only needing to do one thing, Weidner hit a single to left field, plating Hayden Clifton to give North clay a 13-12 win over the Wooden Shoes and capture the Teutopolis Wooden Bat Tournament Saturday.
Weidener went 1-for-5 for the game, with his lone hit being the most important to the Cardinals in the end.
North Clay (5-0) also had contributions from Collyn Ballard (3-for-3 with a double, five runs, and two RBIs), Donnie Zimmerman (3-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs), Brady Ingram (2-for-4 with four RBIs), Logan Fleener (1-for-4 with two RBIs), and Carson Burkett (0-for-3 with one run and one RBI).
Teutopolis (1-3) had contributions from Sam Bushur (5-for-5 with one run and one RBI), Kayden Althoff (2-for-4 with a triple, one run, and three RBIs), Derek Konkel (1-for-4 with a double, one run, and two RBIs), Logan Roepke (2-for-5 with a double, and two RBIs), Dylan Pruemer (0-for-2 with one RBI), and Brayden Gaddis (2-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs).
St. Anthony 19, Dieterich 2
St. Anthony made quick work of Dieterich in the third-place game of Saturday's Teutopolis Wooden Bat Tournament.
The Bulldogs scored eight runs in both the second and fourth innings in a 19-2 rout of the Movin' Maroons.
Brock Fearday went 3-for-3 at the plate, scoring two runs and plating two more, while Brody Niebrugge went 2-for-3 with a double, run scored, and an RBI.
St. Anthony improved to 4-2, while Dieterich fell to 1-6.
Teutopolis 12, Dieterich 0
Teutopolis picked up a 12-0 win over Dieterich in the Teutopolis Wooden Bat Tournament Saturday.
The Wooden Shoes scored seven runs in the fifth inning and ended it after run-ruling the Movin' Maroons.
Cade Buehnerkemper went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for Teutopolis (1-2), while Buehnerkemper, Logan Roepke, and Dylan Pruemer all collected doubles. Mitch Althoff added a triple, too.
Not only was Buehnerkemper efficient at the plate, but also on the mound, as well, throwing five innings of two-hit ball. He also allowed no runs and struck out seven batters over his five innings of work.
For Dieterich (1-5), Austin Ruholl and Braden Shadle collected the only two hits, with Shadle notching a double.
North Clay 4, St. Anthony 2
Donnie Zimmerman went 2-for-2, and Holden Clifton added a triple in North Clay's 4-2 win over St. Anthony in the Teutopolis Wooden Bat Tournament Saturday.
After trailing 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Cardinals scored three runs in the frame to take the lead and ultimately win the game.
North Clay (4-0) mustered eight hits and drew 10 walks for the game, led by four free passes from Collyn Ballard.
Meanwhile, for St. Anthony (3-2), Angelo Mendella hit a double and went 1-for-3 with one RBI, while Colton Fearday collected the second hit and RBI for the Bulldogs.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Paris Invitational Meet
Newton finished third out of five teams at the Paris Invitational Meet on Saturday.
Rylea Borgic finished fifth individually with a time of 20:52, while Natalie Kistner finished ninth at 22:11.
Other times include Ella Radke, who finished 18th at 24:08; Lucy Hetzer, who finished 19th at 24:12, and Taylor Slough, who finished 32nd at 27:53.
Effingham finished fourth, with Jessica Larson finishing sixth individually after a time of 21:48.
Kayleigh Koester finished 17th at 24:02, while Haddie Hill was 20th at 24:13, Allison Miller 25th at 24:45, Audrey Wagoner 26th at 25:49, Morgan Springer 27th at 26:04, and Gracie Eaton 38th at 31:52.
As for the boys, Newton finished in third, while Effingham was fourth, and Teutopolis sixth.
Nick Zwilling finished in second individually for Newton with a time of 16:57, while Owen Mahaffey was 12th at 18:27, Nick Shamhart 17th at 18:56, Luis Zavala 19th at 19:31, Ben Street 21st at 19:37, Brock Probst 34th at 20:39, and Ian Bower 68th at 29:39.
Andrew Donaldson finished seventh individually for Effingham with a time of 17:28. Garrett Wagoner was 10th at 18:07, while Adam Flack was 14th at 18:44, Logan Wallace 16th at 18:52, Jon Perry 36th at 20:50, Aaron Hill 47th at 22:34, and Payton Bushue 56th at 24:09.
As for Teutopolis, Jackson Vonderheide led the Wooden Shoes after finishing 45th individually with a time of 22:05. Devon Probst came in 51st with a time of 23:14, while Toby Isley was 64th at 28:24.
Lastly, for Cumberland, Hutson Holsapple was 25th individually at 20:08, while Jackson Green was 40th at 21:32.
Light It Up XC Invitational
Grace Nelson finished ninth individually at the Light It Up Invitational on Saturday.
Nelson finished with a time of 20:16, while Makayla Sidwell was 33rd at 23:17, Abigail Weishaar 57th at 25:25, and Gabriella Weishaar 61st at 26:04.
As for the boys, Aden McManaway finished 51st after a time of 19:50, while Jason Kollman was 59th at 20:12, Dalton Roedl 70th at 20:57, Tristan Rhodes 78th at 22:15, and Matthew Becker 83rd at 23:30.
