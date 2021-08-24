GIRLS TENNIS
Paris 8, Newton 1
Emily Probst was the lone Newton tennis player to win on Monday afternoon in the Lady Eagles' 8-1 loss to Paris.
Probst (1-0) won her singles match against the Lady Tigers' Lily Graham in a tiebreaker, 3-6, 6-4, 1-0.
As for the other singles' matches, Jessilyn Hall (0-1) fell to Kendall Mathews, 6-3, 6-1; Jean Lin (0-1) lost to Sara Mills, 7-5, 6-3; Kaitlyn Olmstead (0-1) lost to Kenzie Hutchings in a tiebreaker, 5-7, 6-3, 1-0; Grace Warfel (0-1) fell to Lindsey Zorn in a tiebreaker, 6-7, 6-3, 1-0, and Avery Zumbahlen (0-1) lost to Kimber Calvert, 6-2, 6-3.
Newton also lost all three doubles matches, as Hall and Probst lost to Mathews and Graham, 6-1, 6-3; Lin and Olmstead fell to Hutchings and Zorn, 7-6, 6-3, and Warfel and Zumbahlen lost to Mills and Smittkamp, 6-4, 6-3.
UP NEXT
Newton falls to 0-1 on the season. The Lady Eagles return to the court on Monday, August 30, at Mattoon.
---
Teutopolis 9, Charleston 0
Teutopolis defeated Charleston 9-0 on Monday.
In singles competition, Macy Probst (1-0) defeated Maggie Goetten, 6-1, 6-2, and Grace Hoene (4-1-1) defeated Hannah Larson, 6-0, 6-0.
As for the other singles' matches, Isabelle Hemmen (1-0) downed Yoana Yordonova, 6-0, 6-1; Lexi Will (1-0) defeated Lyla Long, 6-0, 6-1; Olivia Hemmen (1-0) defeated Maci Mayhall, 6-2, 6-1, and Julie Hemmen (3-2) defeated Addason Logsdon, 6-0, 6-0.
Teutopolis also won every doubles point, as Probst and Isabelle Hemmen (5-0) beat Goetten and Mayhall, 6-0, 6-1, Will and Olivia Hemmen (3-2) beat Yordonova and Long, 6-3, 6-1, and Josie Drees and Kacie Habing (1-0) downed Larson and Kaylie Hutton, 6-3, 6-3.
UP NEXT
Teutopolis improves to 1-0 in matches. The Wooden Shoes return to the court on Saturday at the St. Anthony Invite.
BOYS GOLF
John Macek Invite
St. Anthony finished second and Effingham in eighth at the John Macek Invite on Monday.
The Bulldogs carded a 329 that tied Mattoon's final score before the tiebreaker came down to the sixth score on each team.
Michael Martelli was the low individual for St. Anthony after firing an 80.
Lane Ludwig also finished in the top-10 after carding an 81.
As for the other scores, Jonathan Willenborg shot an 84, Thomas Chojnicki an 86, Charlie Wegman an 84, and Aidan Tegeler a 95.
For Effingham, Colby Haynes was the low individual with an 86.
The other scores for the Flaming Hearts were: Ryker Schneider (99), Nick Burgess (99), Jett Volpi (110), Ethan Ritz (95), and David Splechter (100).
Effingham finished with a team total of 379.
---
Altamont 149, Sandoval 190
Avery Jarhaus fired a 33 in the Altamont golf team's 149-190 win over Sandoval at Colonial Country Club on Monday.
Jarhaus was the low individual.
Other scores for the Indians were: Kevin Hall (35), Tyler Stonecipher (36), Max Runge (45), Daniel McCammon (48), and Gavyn Smith (52). Madison Splechter also carded a 49 as the lone girls' representative on the team.
"The course was in good shape for having all the rain last Saturday," Altamont head coach Jim Strange said. "It started hot but cooled down quick with a storm brewing just southwest of Sandoval. The course and coaches put on an excellent event, and we thank them very much."
GIRLS GOLF
Tuscola Invite
St. Anthony took home first place at the Tuscola Invite on Monday.
The Bulldogs fired a team score of 160.
Lauren Schwing and Addie Krouse shot a two-over-par 74, while Allison Green and Maddy Brummer shot an 86.
The score that St. Anthony didn't count was Sydney Kibler and Mia Schwing's 99.
FALL BASEBALL
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 12, Wayne City 2
Brady Maxey went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in BSE's 12-2 win over Wayne City.
BSE (3-0) also got contributions at the plate from Adam Atwood, who went 3-for-3 with an RBI; Dalton Myers, who went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs; Wyatt Chandler, who went 1-for-3; Wyatt Stine, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI; Nick Nelson, who had an RBI, and Lukas Miller, who went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
On the mound, Jarrett Pasley pitched four innings, allowing two runs, three hits, and four walks while striking out four batters.
UP NEXT
BSE hosts Dieterich at 4:30 p.m.
---
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 3, Teutopolis 2
Graham Kasey and Samuel Vonderheide quieted the Teutopolis bats on Monday.
Both Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) hurlers combined to allow four hits and two earned runs while striking out eight and walking five in the Hatchets 3-2 win.
Mitch Althoff went 1-for-3 with a double for Teutopolis (0-1), while Sam Bushur went 1-for-2 with a triple.
Carter Chaney went 2-for-3 with a double for WSS (1-0), while Vonderheide went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Dylan Pruemer and Althoff toed the slab for the Wooden Shoes. Pruemer threw three innings and allowed two hits and one walk while striking out four, while Althoff pitched the last three innings and allowed four hits and one earned run while walking one and fanning a pair.
UP NEXT
WSS takes on North Clay today at 4:30 p.m., while Teutopolis faces St. Anthony on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
SCORING
Teutopolis 000 020 0 — 2 4 2
WSS 000 300 X — 3 6 0
WP — Samuel Vonderheide (1-0). LP — Mitch Althoff (0-1). 2B — Carter Chaney (WSS, 1); Mitch Althoff (TEUTOPOLIS, 1). 3B — Sam Bushur (TEUTOPOLIS, 1). HR — Samuel Vonderheide (WSS, 1). Multiple hitters: WSS — Carter Chaney, 2-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.