FALL BASEBALL
Neoga 6, Dieterich 1
Neoga used a five-run third inning to defeat Dieterich in a National Trail Conference matchup Friday.
Trey Sheehan led off the frame for the Indians by drawing a walk.
Micah Staszak then grounded out to third, pushing Sheehan into scoring position for Brady Reynolds, who plated him on an RBI single for the first run of the game.
Following that, Kaden Young drew the second walk of the frame for Neoga (1-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference), while Will O'Dell did the same to load the bases for Luke Romack, who also didn't have to lift the bat to plate another run.
Romack drew the fourth free pass of the inning to make it 2-0, and the struggles only mounted for Dieterich (1-1, 0-1 National Trail Conference) from there.
After the three consecutive walks, Ryan Koester got hit by a pitch to make it 3-0, while Quintin Richards drove in a pair on a single to equal the score after three innings.
The Indians followed up with a sixth run in the fourth before Noah Dill cranked a solo home run to put the Movin' Maroons on the board in the top of the fifth.
Dill went 3-for-4 for Dieterich, while Jaxon Funneman went 3-for-3 and Garrett Niebrugge 2-for-4.
Reynolds, Young, O'Dell, Bryar Hennesay, Richards, and AJ Henderson all collected hits for Neoga, who got outhit by the Movin' Maroons 9-6.
UP NEXT
Neoga hosts South Central on Tuesday, while Dieterich plays at Brownstown (St. Elmo). Both games start at 4:30 p.m.
SCORING
Dieterich 000 010 0 — 1 9 0
Neoga 005 100 X — 6 6 1
WP — Luke Romack (1-0). LP — Noah Dill (0-1). 2B — Bryar Hennesay (1); Garrett Niebrugge (2). HR — Noah Dill (1). Multiple hitters: Dieterich — Noah Dill, 3-4; Garrett Niebrugge, 2-4; Jaxon Funneman, 3-3.
BOYS GOLF
Altamont 168, Flora 177
Kevin Hall carded a 37 in Altamont's 168-177 win over Flora on Friday.
Hall was the low-individual for the match, while Avery Jarhaus (40), Tyler Stonecipher (44), and Gavin Smith (47) rounded out the top-four scores for Altamont (1-0).
The Indians' other scores that didn't count were Max Runge (50) and Alec Jarhaus (56).
Madison Splechter came in with a 58, as well. She was the only girl that participated.
