FOOTBALL - WEEK 1
Newton 7, Paris 6
Ben Meinhart and Mason Mulvey connected for the only touchdown of the game for Newton on Friday night.
With 7:52 remaining in the first half, Mulvey found Meinhart for a 15-yard score that put the Eagles ahead 7-0.
Paris responded in the third quarter after Ethan Dick ran the ball in from five yards out to cut the lead to one. However, the ensuing two-point conversion attempt failed, equaling the final score.
Newton (1-0, 1-0 Little Illini Conference) finished with 129 yards of total offense, while Paris had 225.
Mulvey finished 7-for-12 for 63 yards and ran three times for 28 yards.
Meinhart was Mulvey's favorite target, catching six of his nine passes for 53 yards and nearly nine yards per catch.
Defensively, Meyer Tarr led the Eagles with 10 tackles, while Adam Koebele had nine.
Altogether, Newton had 76 tackles.
Austin Moore added an interception to go along with seven tackles, as well.
UP NEXT
Newton hosts Sullivan in Week 2 at 7 p.m.
FALL BASEBALL
Altamont 4, St. Anthony 0
Mason Robinson threw a no-hitter for Altamont Friday night against St. Anthony.
Robinson struck out eight batters on 81 pitches in the Indians' 4-0 win over the Bulldogs.
Adding onto the no-hitter was Tyler Robbins' grand slam that provided the scoring for Altamont (2-0, 2-0 National Trail Conference), while Robinson and Logan Cornett collect two hits each, as well.
Meanwhile, for St. Anthony (3-1, 1-1 National Trail Conference), Colton Fearday allowed six hits and one walk to go along with the four earned runs. He struck out six batters, too.
Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 10, Neoga 1
Silas Buzzard struck out 10 batters over 4 2/3 innings on Friday in a win over Neoga.
Buzzard allowed two hits and one earned run as CHBC (1-1, 1-1 National Trail Conference) defeated Neoga (1-3, 1-3 National Trail Conference) 10-1.
At the plate, Clayton Wojcik and Ian Hammond each had two hits for the Indians. Wojcik had a double and two RBIs, while Hammond had a double and one RBI.
Meanwhile, for Neoga, Will O'Dell went 1-for-3 with the lone run and a double, while Ryan Koester had the only RBI.
South Central 15, Dieterich 5
Chase Thompson hit two doubles and drove in five runs in South Central's 15-5 win over Dieterich on Friday.
Thompson went 4-for-5 and added two runs in the Cougars win.
The South Central (4-0, 2-0 National Trail Conference) offense didn't stop there, though, as Aiden Dodson went 4-for-6, Beau Jolliff 2-for-3, and Spencer Johannes 3-for-4, including a triple. All three individuals added RBIs, as well, with Johannes driving in three. Dodson also had two doubles, while Jolliff added a double, too.
On the mound, Johannes pitched five innings of four-hit, three-run ball (two earned) while walking one batter and striking out six.
Meanwhile, for Dieterich (1-4, 0-3 National Trail Conference), Garrett Niebrugge went 2-for-3, while Austin Ruholl went 2-for-4.
Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 14, St. Elmo (Brownstown) 3
Gavan Wernsing paced a WSS lineup to a 14-3 win over BSE on Friday.
Wernsing went 2-for-4 with four RBIs for the Hatchets.
Altogether, WSS (2-1, 2-1 National Trail Conference) had 13 hits. Carter Chaney went 2-for-3, Samuel Vonderheide went 3-for-3, Graham Kasey went 2-for-4, and Tyler Wetherell went 2-for-2.
Meanwhile, for BSE (4-1, 1-1 National Trail Conference), Brady Maxey went 2-for-3, while Wyatt Chandler went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
BOYS SOCCER
St. Anthony 6, Robinson 1
Will Fearday scored three goals to go along with one assist in St. Anthony's 6-1 win over Robinson on Friday in the St. Anthony/Teutopolis Invite.
Altogether, the Bulldogs had four different players score. Adam Brandenburger, Kevin Gonzalez, and Ivan Dong netted the other three goals.
"Our team continues to gel together and are finding a rhythm," St. Anthony head coach Martin Reyes said. "Our win was the result of collective effort and teamwork."
Teutopolis 2, Altamont 0
Evan Waldhoff and Josh Habing scored goals in Teutopolis' win over Altamont in the St. Anthony/Teutopolis Invite Friday.
The Wooden Shoes shut out the Indians 2-0.
