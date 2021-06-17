Farina (South Central) 4, Father McGivney 1
In Bloomington, Farina (South Central) finished the job. A season to remember.
The Cougars captured the school’s first state championship after defeating Father McGivney 4-2 in the Class 1A state title game at Illinois State University, with momentum swinging toward Farina (South Central) at the start.
After a pair of scoreless innings opened the contest, the Cougars took the lead in the bottom of the third when a Chase Dodson double scored Chase Thompson to make it 1-0.
Then, after a scoreless fourth, the Griffins tied the game in the top of the fifth, but only briefly.
During the bottom half of the frame, six-straight Farina (South Central) players reached base safely, culminating in a Beau Jolliff single that scored Dodson to make it 4-1.
Like many baseball games, however, the final three outs are typically the hardest, and Father McGivney made the Cougars earn it.
During the top of the seventh, the Griffins managed to load the bases, but a double play quickly pushed the momentum back in the Cougars’ favor, with only one run crossing as a result.
Farina (South Central) did yield a walk after the twin-killing to put runners on the corners, but a ground ball to Thompson — who stepped on second for the force out — ended the game with the Cougars hoisting the large, bronze trophy.
The win was the second of the day for Farina (South Central), who beat Mt. Pulaski in the semifinals, 11-5. The Cougars end the season with a 26-3 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.