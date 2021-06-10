BASEBALL
Farina (South Central) 7, Bethany (Okaw Valley) 2
In Bethany, Farina (South Central) used a three-run third and seventh frame to upend Bethany (Okaw Valley) in the Class 1A Sectional Semifinals on Wednesday.
Aiden Dodson led the way for the Cougars, going 3-for-4 with two runs and four RBIs. Teammates Chase Dodson (2-for3 with two runs) and Sebastian Cowger (1-for4 with two RBIs) had noteworthy afternoons as well.
On the mound, Aiden Dodson threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and one earned run while striking out nine batters and walking nine.
Louisville (North Clay) 3, Toledo (Cumberland) 0
In Louisville, Donnie Zimmerman threw a complete game shutout of Cumberland to advance the Cardinals to the Class 1A Sectional Finals.
Zimmerman allowed four hits while fanning nine batters and walking one in North Clay's 3-0 victory.
At the plate, Collyn Ballard and Holden Clifton each tripled, while Zimmerman helped himself, going 2-for-4. Carson Burkett also went 2-for-4 with one run.
Freeburg 16, Newton 1
In Freeburg, the Midgets used a nine-run first inning to their advantage to easily defeat Newton 16-1 in the Class 2A Sectional Semifinals.
Eagles' hurler Aaron Einhorn only managed to get through 2/3 of an inning, as he allowed eight hits and seven earned runs during that time.
Altogether, Freeburg pounded 13 hits for the game.
Hayden Ott led the way for the Midgets, going 2-for-2 with five RBIs. Lane Otten went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Colin Brueggemann went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Will Frerking 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI.
