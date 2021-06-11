Farina (South Central) 1, North Clay 0
In Louisville, Farina (South Central) only needed one run to defeat North Clay in the Class 1A Sectional Finals Friday.
Beau Jolliff reached on an error to start the second inning, while Sam Rubin singled to put two runners on with nobody out.
Back-to-back outs then nearly got the Cardinals out of the inning, but after Jolliff tagged up and advanced to third on a flyout by Spencer Johannes, Farina (South Central) struck when Brandt Hiestand bunted to the third baseman. Jolliff then wound up scoring during the play to push the Cougars ahead 1-0 and ultimately decide the winner.
On the mound, Carson Burkett twirled another excellent performance, going seven innings and giving up three hits while striking out four and not yielding a walk.
Two of the three hits for Farina (South Central) came from Rubin, who went 2-for-3, while Chase Dodson collected the other hit.
As for North Clay, the Cardinals only mustered two hits, one from Donnie Zimmerman and one from Dakota Weidner.
Farina (South Central) advances to the Class 1A Super-Sectionals, against Goreville, on Monday at 4 p.m. The game is at “Itchy” Jones Stadium in Carbondale.
