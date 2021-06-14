BASEBALL
Farina (South Central) 15, Goreville 14
In Carbondale, Farina (South Central) advanced to the state semifinals after a thrilling 15-14 walk-off victory over Goreville in the Class 1A Super-Sectionals.
Chase Dodson led off the Cougars' rally by drawing a walk. An error on the Goreville shortstop then pushed Dodson to second, while a walk to Beau Jolliff, two batters later, loaded the stations.
Sam Rubin followed up Jolliff's walk by drawing one himself that won the game for the Cougars, sending them to their first state appearance.
Multiple Farina (South Central) players had quality evenings at the plate.
Dodson went 3-for-5 with five runs and one RBI. Sebastian Cowger went 2-for-5 with two runs, while Jolliff went 2-for-4 with two runs and four RBIs, and Andrew Magnus, 2-for-5 with one run. Jolliff hit a home run and a double in the game, while Dodson had a pair of doubles.
Goreville 000 044 600 — 14 12 3
Farina (South Central) 061 203 201 — 15 13 2
WP — Brandt Hiestand. LP — Drake Moss. 2B — Chase Dodson 2 (FSC), Beau Jolliff (FSC), AJ Johnson (G), Rhett Schuetz (G). 3B — Johnson (G). HR — Jolliff (FSC). Multiple hitters: Farina (South Central) — Dodson 3-5, Sebastian Cowger 2-5, Jolliff 2-4, Andrew Magnus 2-5; Goreville — Johnson 3-4, Dylan Compton 3-5, Casey Lenon 3-4.
