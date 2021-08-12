BOYS GOLF
Taylorville Invitational
Effingham finished sixth in the 10-team Taylorville Invitational Thursday. The Flaming Hearts carded a 367.
Mt. Zion won the tournament with a team score of 335, while Williamsville finished in second with a 336.
Jacksonville was third with a 341, Charleston fourth with a 353, Hillsboro fifth with a 364, Pleasant Plains seventh with a 379, Lincoln eighth with a 413, Taylorville ninth with a 414, and Greenview/Athens 10th with a 437.
Nick Burgess was the low individual for Effingham with an 88.
Jacksonville's Brady Kaufmann was the overall low individual with a 70.
HERE ARE THE FINAL RESULTS:
TEAM SCORES
1) Mt. Zion, 335; 2) Williamsville, 336; 3) Jacksonville, 341; 4) Charleston, 353; 5) Hillsboro, 364; 6) Effingham, 367; 7) Pleasant Plains, 379; 8) Lincoln, 413; 9) Taylorville, 414; 10) Greenview/Athens, 437.
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
1) Brady Kaufmann, Jacksonville, 70; 2) Jack Driscoll, Mt. Zion, 78; 3) Carson Conklin, Williamsville, 79; 4) Brent Hansen, Mt. Zion, 80; 5) Cole Brewer, Williamsville, 83; 6) Will Seman, Williamsville, 84; 7) Jackson Becker, Charleston, 85; 8) Preston Lylera, Hillsboro, 86; 9) Alex Kuykendall, Charleston, 87; 10) Riley Taylor, Mt. Zion, 88; 10) Nick Burgess, Effingham, 88; 10) Drake Vogel, Hillsboro, 88; 13) Trey Bourn, Jacksonville, 89; 13) Sammy Driscoll, Mt. Zion, 89; 15) Preston Phillips, Charleston, 90; 15) Colby Haynes, Effingham, 90; 15) Ashton Anderson, Mt. Zion, 90; 15) Ryan Farris, Williamsville, 90; 15) Caleb Stuenkel, Williamsville, 90; 20) Jackson Logue, Charleston, 91; 20) Thatcher Frye, Jacksonville, 91; 20) Colton Barr, Jacksonville, 91; 23) Dillon Smail, Hillsboro, 92; 23) Kyle Abraham, Pleasant Plains, 92; 23) Jake Cooper, Pleasant Plains, 92; 23) Ryan Johnson, Taylorville, 92; 27) Jett Volpi, Effingham, 93; 28) Josh Will, Charleston, 94; 29) Alaina Ervin, Pleasant Plains, 95; 29) Briar Dempsey, Taylorville, 95; 31) Ethan Ritz, Effingham, 96; 31) Ryker Schneider, Effingham, 96; 31) Quin Saxer, Jacksonville, 96; 34) Tycen Thacker, Hillsboro, 98; 34) Leo Keelber, Williamsville, 98; 36) Andrew Kuykendall, Charleston, 99; 36) Elijah Hoots, Jacksonville, 99; 36) Will Shade, Jacksonville, 99; 39) Keagon Cook, Pleasant Plains, 100; 40) Zach Manley, Lincoln, 101; 40) Jason Hourchem, Lincoln, 101; 40) Johnnie Yates, Pleasant Plains, 101; 43) David Splechter, Effingham, 102; 43) Alex Hoffert, Lincoln, 102; 45) David Arkebauer, Greenview/Athens, 104; 45) Katryna Tewes, Pleasant Plains, 104; 47) Eli Sorenson, Decatur MacArthur, 106; 48) Alex Wilcoxon, Greenview/Athens, 108; 48) Hayden Titsworth, Hillsboro, 108; 50) Jake Baker, Lincoln, 109; 50) Jacob Lawrence, Lincoln, 109; 52) Bryce Friedrich, Taylorville, 110; 53) Christopher Powell, Greenview/Athens, 111; 54) Austin Loskot, Hillsboro, 113; 55) Adam Schloemann, Greenview/Athens, 114; 56) Luke Markwell, Taylorville, 117; 57) Owen Joseph, Lincoln, 118; 58) Grant Buschon, Taylorville, 119; 59) Brandon Hefner, Taylorville, 127; 60) Ethan Reichling, Greenview/Athens, 136.
