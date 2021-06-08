BASEBALL
Cumberland 6, Neoga 0
In Neoga, Toledo (Cumberland) pitcher Brennyn Cutts tossed a no-hitter en route to a 6-0 win over Neoga in the Class 1A Sectional 6 Regional Finals on Monday.
Cutts threw 97 pitches — 63 percent for strikes — while striking out 14 batters and walking one.
He also had assistance from his offense, as the Pirates belted three home runs, one of which was from Cutts. Jaxon Boldt and Ross Hemmen also hit round-trippers as well.
Cutts went 3-for-4 at the plate, with two runs and two RBIs, while Hemmen went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI.
Toledo (Cumberland) takes on North Clay in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday at North Clay High School, at 4:30 p.m.
Farina (South Central) 10, Altamont 5
In Altamont, Farina (South Central) scored the bulk of its runs in the first two frames to defeat Altamont 10-5 in the Class 1A Sectional 6 Regional Finals on Monday.
The Cougars scored nine runs in the first two innings in the win, highlighted by a grand slam from Beau Jolliff in the first. Jolliff went 1-for-2 with two runs and five RBIs. He also drew a pair of walks.
As for the Indians, Mason Robinson went 2-for-4 with one run, while Jared Hammer went 2-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs.
Farina (South Central) takes on Bethany (Okaw Valley) in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Bethany (Okaw Valley).
Newton 3, Fairfield 1
In Fairfield, the Newton Eagles staved off a Mules' comeback to win a regional championship on Monday.
Aaron Einhorn and Gage Reynolds paced Newton at the plate, while Carder Reich followed suit on the bump. Reich pitched a complete game, giving up three hits and zero earned runs while fanning three batters and walking five in the Eagles' 3-1 victory.
At the plate, Einhorn went 2-for-4 with two runs, while Jake Rice also had two hits and an RBI.
Newton faces Freeburg in the Class 2A Sectional Semifinals on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
