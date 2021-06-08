SOFTBALL
Casey-Westfield 4, Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 0
In Casey, Paige Cutright didn't make things easy for the Hatchets in the Class 1A Sectional Semifinals.
Cutright threw a complete game, allowing only one hit while striking out nine and walking three in the Lady Warriors 4-0 win.
At the plate, Cutright helped her own cause, going 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Maya Redman and Emma Mason added home runs for Casey-Westfield as well.
For Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg), Karlie Bean pitched six innings. She gave up four earned runs while fanning six batters and walking two.
