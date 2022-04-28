Eli Levitt and Colton Fearday had two hits, while Connor Roepke launched a home run for St. Anthony in its win over Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg Thursday.
Levitt went 2-for-5 from the leadoff spot with one run scored, while Fearday went 2-for-3 with one run in the Bulldogs’ 5-2 victory over the Hatchets.
WSS opened the game with the first run after Austin Wittenberg scored on a wild pitch before Roepke tied the game on one swing of the bat in the top of the second.
Following back-to-back strikeouts to start the side, Roepke hit a solo home run on the fifth pitch from Graham Kasey that tied the game, 1-1.
Brock Fearday then followed that with a walk while Levitt hit a base hit before Kasey got out of the inning after getting Beau Adams to fly out to centerfield.
WSS then scored once more in the bottom of the third when Austin Wittenberg singled to start the inning before Tyler Wetherell reached after getting hit by a pitch. Wernsing then hit a sharp grounder to the first baseman, who misplayed the ball, allowing another run to score and give the Hatchets the lead right back at 2-1.
St. Anthony, however, responded in the top of the fifth when Levitt singled to start the frame and Fearday walked before Will Hoene hit an RBI double to plate the game-tying run.
Brady Hatton then hit a double of his own two batters later that scored both Colton Fearday and Hoene to make it 4-2.
The Bulldogs would then plate one more run for good measure in the top of the seventh after Hatton walked, and Brody Niebrugge hit a double before Roepke drove in Hatton on a sacrifice fly to equal the 5-2 final.
