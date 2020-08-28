The Altamont Indians used four RBIs from Mason Robinson to help defeat the Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Friday 16-3.
Robinson was 3-for-5 with a double and two singles. Logan Cornett doubled and drove in a pair in a 2-for-3 day at the plate, while Bradin Baucum also drove in two runs.
Tyler Robbins doubled twice and drove in one run and scored four times. Bradin Stuemke, AJ Kopplin, Zeke Rippetoe and Eric Kollmann each drove in one run.
Jared Hammer earned the win on the mound, not allowing a run over four innings of relief while striking out eight and walking two.
South Central 5, Neoga 0
The South Central Cougars used a shutout performance from Spencer Johannes to help defeat the Indians of Neoga High School Friday.
Johannes allowed just four hits while striking out 12 and walking zero.
At the plate, Chase Dodson drove in three of the team’s five runs on the day, including a home run as part of his two-hit night. Chase Thompson singled twice and drove in one.
Golf
The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated Flora Friday 155-187 at Flora Country Club.
Lane Ludwig was the lowest scorer for the Bulldogs, shooting a 37.
Thomas Chojnicki was right behind with a 38. Jonathan Willenborg and Michael Martelli each shot 40 while Aidan Tegeler shot 46.
Charlie Wegman and Grant Nuxoll each shot 50.
