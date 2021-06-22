There are moments where Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) head track and field coach Clint Lorton can't describe what his team just accomplished.
In his first year at his alma mater, the Bobcats are already placing in the state meet.
"It sinks in a little bit every day," Lorton said. "I've stopped by here, sometimes, on the way home; walked in, looked at it, and turn around and walked out."
Guided by juniors Jadon Robertson and Daniel Lucas — the only qualifiers on the team — Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) managed to outlast 73 other teams to earn a share of third place at the Class 1A state track and field meet on Thursday at O'Brien Field in Charleston.
Both individuals took home individual state medals in three different events and were both at a loss for words.
Robertson said, "It feels amazing. I never thought it would happen."
Lucas added, "Everything was a big surprise. I came in, and I knew I was going to do well, but everything else was a big surprise."
Winning two events, Robertson set personal bests in the high jump and the 110-meter hurdles.
In the high jump, Robertson's mark of 1.99 meters (6 feet, 6.25 inches) beat out 23 other jumpers, while in the 110-meter hurdles, his finish of 14.68 seconds edged Luke Myszka, of Downs (Tri-Valley), by 18 tenths of a second.
Both events were nerve-racking for the junior, especially in the high jump, where he had to wait for the result.
"I didn't know right away because there was still another heat," Robertson said. "Then one of the IHSA guys came up to me, and he shook my hand and said that I did. That was pretty neat."
As for Lucas, his throw of 16.76 meters not only earned him the top spot on the podium but, like his teammate, a personal record in the event.
Entering as the fourth seed also didn't seem to give Lucas any worries. He knew what he had to do.
"I knew I had to come in and beat all the big, scary seniors," Lucas said. "I knew I had to throw big and throw it far."
Ahead of Lucas in the sectional qualifying rankings were three seniors, but he would tell you that he wasn't intimidated and doesn't know why.
"I really couldn't tell you," said Lucas on his lack of intimidation. "I've never been not nervous like that."
Before every event, Robertson and Lucas are nearly identical in their rituals.
Relying on their faith, they said that they take a moment to themselves and pray while also talking with their coach and doing all the necessary stretches. All of which worked, as the Bobcats didn't leave Charleston empty-handed.
They returned with a prize. One that Lorton still can't believe is real.
"I wouldn't have dreamed it in a million years," Lorton said. "It means everything to me, but it's not just for me," Lorton said. "What it does for the school, to the two individuals, and the kids coming up, it gives them something to think about."
However, the plaque isn't just for Lorton.
"It's the boys and the faculty of both schools," Lorton said. "The support has been tremendous. It's not just one coach or one athlete; it's the whole thing coming together."
