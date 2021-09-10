Winning can cure all wounds, and no team needed a win more than Effingham heading into Week 3.
After back-to-back weeks where the Flaming Hearts saw themselves lose by decisive margins, the tables turned on Friday against Charleston. Effingham (1-2, 1-1 Apollo Conference) defeated the Trojans 42-0 at Trojan Hill, with the second half being far more kind to the guests than the first.
The Flaming Hearts led Charleston (1-2, 1-1 Apollo Conference) 7-0 at the break, thanks to junior quarterback Tanner Pontious' quarterback sneak with 4:16 left in the second quarter, but desperately needed a spark, which head coach Brett Hefner said that he gave them.
"Halftime wasn't pleasant," Hefner said. "There were too many non-winning plays in the first half, whether hanging onto the ball or having guys in different coverages. It's stuff that isn't conducive to winning games."
That halftime chat seemed to work, as Effingham returned to the field a much different team and wasted little time showing it.
Junior John Westendorf, who bulldozed his way through the Trojans' defensive line the entire game, started the second half by returning the opening kickoff near midfield and putting the Flaming Hearts in excellent field position.
From there, the burly running back did the rest, as he pushed Effingham into the red zone after a 13-yard gain and then within the 10-yard line after a six-yard rush, before following that up with a seven-yard score to make it 14-0.
"We were better upfront, and we got a couple of [running] backs that can make plays," Effingham head coach Brett Hefner said. "John has gotten in a good rhythm, and Keegan [Baker] will get there. Keegan, right now, is just a little fast on everything, and John is more patient on everything, which is why you see stuff develop a little bit."
Westendorf rushed for 157 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns, while Baker ran for 66 yards on 16 carries.
Altogether, the ground game was the bread-and-butter for the Flaming Hearts, offensively, as they eclipsed 300 yards rushing, with 315, but that wasn't the only area that shined. Effingham's defense did its job, as well.
The Flaming Hearts allowed 38 rushing yards with five tackles for loss on the ground, 99 yards through the air, and a blocked punt that junior Chris Hemwall returned for a touchdown in the third quarter, which made up for a costly mistake in the first half.
After forcing the Trojans to punt in the second quarter, the junior rushed the kicker, causing a penalty and giving the ball right back to Charleston for a fresh set of downs. However, Hefner said that he was more to blame for that than Hemwall.
"I told him [Hemwall] that it was my fault because we don't pull the ball," Hefner said. "We don't slow you down and go after it, and at the end of the half, I probably should have said, 'Hey, make sure we stay off the kicker.'"
The mistake didn't backfire on the Flaming Hearts, though, as Effingham's defense forced Charleston to turn the ball over on downs, marking another win for a side of the ball that had its fair share of them during the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.