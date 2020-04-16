Jayden Rios is signing a golf scholarship to play for the Southeastern Community College Blackhawks in Burlington, Iowa.
Jayden has participated on the St. Anthony golf team for four years. He Lettered on the Varsity team for three years of his High School career. Jayden participated in the state tournament as a “team” in 2017 and the St. Anthony boys golf team won the state championship in 2018. In Jayden’s senior year he was the low handicap leader for the St. Anthony boys team.
Jayden qualified as an individual participant at the Illinois state tournament as a Sr. He qualified at the state sectional shooting a 74 finishing in the top 6 or 7 in the event for individual performers.
Throughout Jayden’s High School career he has medaled in a number of golf meets, he got 1st place at the Mattoon tournament his Jr. year and he consistently performed as one of the top players in each tournament his Jr.and Sr. year. Jayden moved to Effingham just 4 1/2 years ago from Dallas, TX. Jayden didn’t play competitive golf until he joined Coach Zacarri championship program. Jayden always played football in the fall but since St. Anthony did not have a football program Jayden wanted to stay involved in a sport.
Coach Zacarri inspired Jayden to become the best student athlete he could become through using golf as a vehicle to make him a better human being. Jayden has enjoyed being part of the St. Anthony program, his teammates, classmates and his coaches along the way. He wanted to specially thank Coach Zacarri and Coach Mike Imburgia. These two coaches not only care about developing the kids to be the best golfers in the state but develop them to become men.
Jayden is excited to join a winning tradition at SCC and to join Coach Schwink in the fall of 2020. Southeastern’s home course is Spirit Hollow Golf course located in Burlington, IA. It is ranked as the #2 best courses in the state of Iowa. Go Bulldog Nation! Welcome to Blackhawk Nation!
