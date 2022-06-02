Three St. Anthony Bulldogs, two Altamont Lady Indians, and one Dieterich Movin’ Maroon earned a spot on the National Trail Conference Softball All-Conference Team from Effingham County.
Cameran Rios, Lucy Fearday, and Hailey Niebrugge represented St. Anthony. Ellie McManaway and Bailey Teasley represented Altamont, and Kailtyn Boerngen represented Dieterich.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg had the most selections, with four.
Karlie Bean won Most Valuable Player, while Ella Kinkelaar, Natalie Hayes, and Ava Richards joined her on the first team.
Lastly, rounding out the first team was a pair of South Central Lady Cougars in Taegan Webster and Brooklyn Garrett.
As for the honorable mentions, there were 12 nominees. Grace Lemke (Altamont), Macee Rodman (Cowden-Herrick Beecher City), Eva Meinhart and Marli Michl (Dieterich), Trista Moore and Andrea Burcham (Neoga), Addie Wernsing and Abbi Hatton (St. Anthony), Olivia Baker (St. Elmo Brownstown), Kaitlyn Swift and Laney Webster (South Central), and Maddy Pfeiffer (Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg) earned that recognition.
