Neoga senior Sydney Richards earned the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Pork Power Girls Basketball Player of the Week this past week.
This award is given to one girls’ and boys’ basketball player statewide and is presented by the Illinois Pork Producers.
Richards started her week with a 24-point performance against Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City on Monday and followed that up with a 26-point outing against Class 2A Robinson, on the road, on Saturday.
Richards has helped lead the Indians to a 25-3 record this season.
