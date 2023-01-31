Sydney Richards

Neoga’s Sydney Richards (right) hugs teammate Allison Worman following the Indians’ win over Goreville in the Class 1A Super-Sectionals at Wayne City High School in Wayne City, Illinois.

 Alex Wallner | Daily News

Neoga senior Sydney Richards earned the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Pork Power Girls Basketball Player of the Week this past week.

This award is given to one girls’ and boys’ basketball player statewide and is presented by the Illinois Pork Producers.

Richards started her week with a 24-point performance against Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City on Monday and followed that up with a 26-point outing against Class 2A Robinson, on the road, on Saturday.

Richards has helped lead the Indians to a 25-3 record this season.

