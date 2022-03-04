Sydney Richards and Haylee Campbell proved to be too much for Serena to handle in Neoga’s third-place contest Thursday night.
Both Richards and Campbell recorded double-doubles in the Indians’ 45-23 victory. Richards recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Campbell had 11 points and 16 rebounds.
Richards and Campbell combined for 12 of the team’s 16 points in the first quarter.
Neoga led 16-6 after the first frame.
Richards started the game with a layup that made it 2-0 before Serena answered with a Paisley Twai mid-range jumper that tied the game.
Campbell would then respond with a layup after securing three rebounds in the possession on three missed shots, while Richards scored again to make it 6-2 with 5:27 left.
Then, following a Jenna Setchell basket, Sydney Hakman knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner that pushed the Neoga lead to five, 9-4, before Richards rebounded a missed Avery Fearday layup and converted a one-handed hook shot to make it 11-4 with 4:07 remaining in the opening period.
Neoga wound up going on a 10-2 run to end the frame before Serena ended the surge with a pair of Katie Baker free throws with 7:25 left in the second quarter that made it a 16-8 contest.
The second quarter was the lone frame that Neoga surrendered to Serena the entire game, as the Indians were outscored 7-6 but still held on to a nine-point lead, 22-13, heading into the locker room.
Neoga forced Serena to shoot 18.2 percent in the first half (4-of-22). The Indians also forced eight turnovers, scoring nine points off of them, and the defense only ramped up after that.
Neoga went on to outscore Serena 12-2 in the third period and 23-10 in the second half altogether.
SCORING LEADERS
Aside from Richards and Campbell’s strong nights, Fearday finished off her high school career with nine points, six assists, and five steals; Hakman and Trista Moore each added three points; Allison Sampson had two and Allison Worman had one.
Meanwhile, for Serena, Baker led the team with eight points; Setchell and Makayla McNally had four; Twai had three, and Reese Cole and Alexis Linder had two.
