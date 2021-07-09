Growing the game at a young age is what St. Anthony head soccer coach Martin Reyes wants to accomplish with the First Christian Church of Effingham Soccer Camp.
Born in a soccer-craved country, Reyes knows what the sport means to him and wants to share that with the youth in the community.
“I was born in Venezuela, and soccer has always been a part of my life since I was a little kid,” Reyes said. “I always joke because here in the United States, we have all of these open fields; over there, they pour a concrete block, and in the same place, we play soccer, basketball, and volleyball. Every three months. One of the things that I’ve learned is that it helps with a team approach, and I also like seeing how the kid gets better and understands soccer.”
Learning the rules and nuances of the sport isn’t where Reyes’ teaching stops, though. It goes far beyond lessons.
Faith also plays a role, and Reyes described one verse from the Bible that he thinks is the most beneficial.
“Luke 2:52 talks about how Jesus grew,” Reyes said. “He grew in favor with God, which is spiritually, and in favor with man, which is social. But, there is also that he grew in wisdom, which is mental. I think that it is great to connect how the church and how God connects with the sport. For example, we as a church are supposed to work together. We’re not supposed to adapt to those who are not as advanced as we are; we try to be good teammates and communicate better. There’s a lot of things that we can attach to those two things.”
Reyes’ way of teaching has come with positive results. The soccer camp finishes up its seventh year today (Saturday) — it started in 2014 — and he has seen it grown exponentially over the years.
However, with the pandemic causing much uncertainty, numbers did not reflect the 2021 camp well, as it halted Reyes’ usual way of advertising it.
“We normally have between 50-60 kids, but then the pandemic hit, and that brought the numbers down,” Reyes said. “This year, I know we would have gotten a lot of people if I had been able to promote it as we normally promote it. Normally, we work with the school district to send flyers. But, because we didn’t know what would happen this summer, we could not do that. I think we have 22-24 kids.”
It isn’t only the pandemic that has caused challenges, though.
Reyes said that with all of the sports going on at the same time, soccer tends not to be one of the main draws to the community. Something he hopes to change.
“Even though we have St. Anthony, Altamont, Effingham, Teutopolis, and Newton, there’s not a lot of support when it comes to soccer,” Reyes said. “I get freshman where I have to start from zero; that doesn’t happen with basketball, volleyball, a lot of things.”
Aside from this year, as the camp continues producing larger numbers, Reyes has hope, knowing that support is reachable. There is potential.
In addition to that potential, Reyes added that watching the United States national teams succeed can also drive interest into the sport, namely the women’s national team.
Even though not one area school has a girls soccer program, Reyes said that there are some factors as to why and is hoping to change that.
“There is a lot of contact when it comes to soccer,” Reyes said. “Normally, when we start with the little kids, if you don’t do proper coaching, what happens is the more aggressive boys are going to start hitting the girls, so you have to coach them and give them the confidence. If we don’t have good coaching at the beginning of the process, a lot of the girls are going to be more, ‘Yeah. I don’t want to do that.’”
The soccer camp ran from June 28-29, July 1-2, July 5-6, and July 8-9, with kids entering kindergarten to seventh grade eligible to join.
