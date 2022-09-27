It has been an up-and-down season, to say the least, for the Teutopolis volleyball team.
Entering Monday’s contest against North Clay (17-6), the Lady Shoes had an 8-12 record, losing to the Lady Cardinals earlier in the season at the Fairfield Mule Kickoff in straight sets 21-25, 24-26.
Teutopolis, however, wouldn’t make it two consecutive losses in the same year, defeating North Clay in straight sets at North Clay High School 25-20, 25-21.
“We’ve been working on some stuff over the past couple of weeks, and we finally got Sara Swingler off the disabled list, so that’s adjusted our lineup with what we’re able to do,” Lady Shoes’ head coach Jim Dietz said.
One such thing that Dietz’s squad was able to do was utilize sophomore RyLee Dittamore.
“I thought the big key tonight was we could bring RyLee Dittamore off the bench because Molly Pals struggled with her hitting, and RyLee came in and put down two kills immediately,” Dietz said. “I thought that stabilized our hitting.”
Dittamore finished with two kills to go along with two aces, two digs, and one assist.
Dietz said that Dittamore is starting to buy in to her role more every time she steps onto the floor.
“One of the things we’ve been talking about is the old, ‘There’s no small role; there are only small actors, so don’t be a small actor.’ If you go in and you know it’s for three rotations or maybe four or five points, I’m putting you in because I trust you and know you’re capable of a job,” Dietz said. “So, it becomes a case of players believing in themselves, and I think RyLee would like more playing time. She’s competitive about playing time, but I think she’s at the point where she understands that I’m going in to do a job, and she’s done exactly that in the past couple of matches when she’s gone in.”
Dittamore wasn’t the only Teutopolis player to leave their mark on the match.
Senior Emily Konkel finished with a team-best seven kills to go along with three blocks, one dig, and one assist. Junior Molly Pals had two kills and four digs. Senior Taylor Bueker had two kills and two digs. Junior TaNeal Einhorn had two kills, one block, and one dig. Senior Katie Kremer had four kills, one block, five digs, and one assist. Junior Sara Niemerg had six aces and 11 digs. Sophomore Sara Zumbahlen had one block and eight assists. The aforementioned Swingler had two aces, one dig, and seven assists. Junior Emma Deters had six digs, and junior Summer Wall had one dig.
Having nearly a week off from competition could have helped those numbers, too. Before Monday, Teutopolis last played on Sept. 20 against Pana.
“I would prefer more long layoffs,” Dietz said. “While playing is a reward for everybody, I think practice is where we get better. Games are the reward, but after we played Pana on Tuesday, we’ve made a few more adjustments in what we’re trying to do, and some of it’s sticking.”
As for the Lady Cardinals, they didn’t get that luxury.
Following a dominating straight-set victory over National Trail Conference rival Dieterich on Sept. 19, North Clay lost to South Central in straight sets 21-25, 16-25.
The road didn’t get much easier after that defeat, and head coach Megan Hance knew her team would be in for a battle against the Lady Shoes.
“We got a very high energy level, and then we faced a team with some skill, which put us down a little bit,” Hance said. “We haven’t learned to overcome our mistakes. Our mistakes are that we don’t cover the floor as well as we did at the beginning of the season, and when we make a mistake, we get our heads down instead of pushing through it.”
Senior Maggie Ethridge finished with five kills and one block. Sophomore Kyia Cone had three kills and two blocks. Senior Allison Czyzewski had three kills. Junior Miah Ballard had one kill. Sophomore Callie Johnson had two kills. Junior Camdyn Tappendorf had one kill, two aces, one block, and 11 assists. Senior Rachela Sanzullo had one ace, and junior Madison Winterrowd had one ace.
Commented
