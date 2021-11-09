Coaching volleyball was never the original plan for Tim and Sue Mills.
It all just happened. It was something new.
"We didn't grow up with volleyball. When Sue and I first met and got married, we played co-ed softball," Tim said. "We have three daughters, and our daughters discovered volleyball and they pulled us into that. I started coaching when I was 17. When the girls got into travel volleyball, it was expensive, and the only way to do it and keep them involved was to help so that you could earn back what it was costing you. So, that's why we got into coaching."
Now, the couple ventures into something else new after announcing their retirement. They made their decision after the Lady Shoes' regional semifinal loss to Breese Central on Oct. 26.
"I only know how to do it one way," Mills said. "You don't have an offseason and if you want to excel at a high school sport, within that group of kids that are playing, you have kids that are for that sport. So, within the volleyball group, if you're going to be good, you have to have volleyball girls who play year-round. That's the nucleus of your group. It's just not the way it used to be anymore and it's been that way for a long time. I can't continue to do it on a yearly basis. It's too much for two old people."
Over his many years of coaching, Mills roamed the sidelines at Flora (2001-2007) and North Clay (2008-2011) before heading further north for the past seven years.
During that time, Mills won two regional championships at Flora and one with the Lady Shoes in 2016 — the first in program history.
"It was just amazing," said Mills on Teutopolis' first regional championship. "They had never won a regional here and it was a phenomenal year. I was surprised because, in 2015, I think we were a better team, and we hosted the regional. In the first round, we got beat by Vandalia, who had a losing record, and I asked the girls after, 'What the heck happened?' and they were like, 'Coach, we were so nervous.' So, that was disappointing, but the next year, I think they learned their lesson."
However, the memories didn't start and stop with coaching, though.
From 2012-2014, Mills took a short break and dipped into officiating. Quickly, he went from questioning the men and women in stripes to wearing them.
"I don't have a lot of friends in the officiating business," Mills laughed. "I went to a clinic because you have to go. Dave Sands — he and I have always gotten along — has an officials association out of Salem. I went over there to do my clinic and there were a bunch of guys in there who know who I am, and I said, 'I have come to the dark side.'"
But opportunity knocked again, and once the head coaching position at Teutopolis opened, Mills didn't look back, building a program that he believes is sustainable. Something he has done before.
For well over 10 years, Tim and Sue helped develop players with the TopSpin Volleyball Club.
"We did that for 16 years," Mills said. "We ran our club, had 1,000 kids a year come through our club. It was amazing. It was a lot of fun. Club was really exciting and that's where I learned to coach. When the girls were growing up, as they learned, I learned. We committed to going to a coaches' clinic at least every other year when we started the club. Somewhere, where we could get the latest trends in the sport. So, every other year, we would find a clinic somewhere, and, through club, I was able to meet coaches like Russ Rose, who's maybe the greatest NCAA D-I coach of all time. Those were the people we were getting information from; these were the clinics that we sought out.
"A farm boy from Clay County got to rub elbows with some pretty amazing volleyball people over the years."
Through the club, Tim and Sue were able to make endless connections, four of whom discussed the impact that they left them.
→ KIMBERLIN WALLACE-MICHAELS (Former player)
"I only played for him for one year in club, and most of that time was playing for his wife, Sue. I was on a younger team as a freshman, and he coached more of the seniors and juniors at that time. But, what I can say about Tim and Sue is that they came together as a team. When you got one, you got both of them. I think that's why they had so much success as coaches. They loved coaching all of their athletes. They truly loved people in the process. They both have been big influences in my life."
→ MEGAN MURPHREE (Head coach at South Central)
"The number of lives that Tim has impacted through the sport of volleyball is quite an achievement. As a coach, he had the uncanny ability to expect the best of his players and push them toward greatness, all while creating a positive environment and fostering a love for the game in his teams. His coaching during my teens truly shaped me as a player, and now — 20 years later — has influenced my coaching style greatly. His presence in the sport will be missed in our area, but he deserves a wonderful and relaxing retirement."
→ BRITTANY HITES (Former head coach at Altamont)
"Coach Mills had taught me so much as a coach from when I was coaching at TopSpin Volleyball Club for him. He always will go above and beyond for his players. If a player wants to play at a higher level, then he helps them achieve that goal."
→ MINDY McCOLLUM-BOSWELL (Former head coach at Effingham)
"To me, Tim is a coach, mentor, and friend. I have had the privilege to play for him and coach for and against him. Thanks to his knowledge, dedication, and passion for the game, he has taught me — and many others — a lot. He had a great rapport with his players, both past and present. He truly cared about them both on and off the court. He was a great role model to many, and the game of volleyball won't be the same without him being on the sidelines."
