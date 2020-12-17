Whether you know him simply as Tyler, T-Rep, Repking, or the owner of Repking Media, the fact of the matter is Bishop’s Tyler Repking is known almost everywhere he goes.
Whether on the sideline of an area sporting event or front row at a local country artist performance, the Bishop native is in the thick of the action. But how did it all start?
“A lot of people know I’m very energetic and have a sports and country music passion,” Repking said. “Growing up I was big Cubs fan and Illinois fan. I grew into playing basketball, but I wasn’t as good. I played travel ball, but when seventh grade hit I didn’t get to play much.”
It was partially through his father, Carl Repking, that he attributes his love for sports first starting to blossom.
“I went with my dad [Carl Repking] to the NTC Tournament,” Repking said. “It was a Saturday night. He was refereeing the championship game and I just thought to myself ‘Wow, I love this environment. I love this so much.’”
Repking attended Teutopolis High School and played baseball as a member of the Wooden Shoes under head coach Justin Fleener.
“Growing up, I wasn’t really the star player, but I wanted to make sure I played a role,” Repking said. “My senior year, the second to last home game we played, I hit my first ever home run against Marshall. I remember it was 320 feet and over the fence, bounced into the road and almost hit a vehicle. That year, we lost in the super-sectional after getting third in state when I was a junior.”
After high school, Repking briefly attended Lake Land College in broadcasting. He hasn’t ruled out returning to school, he just wants to be sure he knows exactly what he wants to do.
“I studied radio and TV broadcasting,” Repking said. “I liked it for about six months and then just kind of grew out of it and didn’t like it as much. I’ve considered going back, I just don’t know what I’d want to do yet. I don’t want to just spend the money.
“If I had to pick three degrees to go back for, it would either be for sports management to be a sports agent, music agent/music business, or meteorology.”
But with his passions for sports and music, Repking was determined to put his knowledge for those passions to work when he decided to come up with and start his own business. While struggling with the name at first, Repking decided to go with Repking Media rather than T-Rep Sports because of his passion for giving exposure to local country music singers as well as athletes, making the name more inclusive than just sports.
“On August 17, 2017, I decided to start my own business; Repking Media, which is what I am today,” Repking said. “Basically, what I do for these kids and why I started this is because I have such a passion for sports and music and want to be able to make a difference in people’s lives. Since I know the music and know the sports, I’m able to talk to people about it and I have these connections with different people.”
“When it comes down to it, I try to focus on helping athletes out, whether it’s on social media or on TV. I send videos into WAND. While I don’t get paid for it, I enjoy helping these kids out and sharing their stories. I’m not trying to compete with anybody. My goal is to try and help these kids as much as possible and promote them, because I’ve been told that the more you help people out, the better off you are.”
It was a Teutopolis versus St. Anthony game that Repking first was able to get his videos on the air at WAND after having sent the news station scores for awhile, establishing a relationship with current sports anchor Gordon Voit as well as former weekend anchor Noah Newman.
“It was the night Mitch Hardiek scored his 1,000th point against St. Anthony, Repking recalled. “Teutopolis won 63-47. Hardiek hit his free throw for the 1,000th point and the crowd went nuts. I remember sending that video in and Noah [Newman] said ‘shoutout to Mitch Hardiek from Teutopolis, he scored his 1,000th point on this bucket.
“Noah even gave me a shoutout as their Teutopolis correspondent. When I got home and watched that, I thought it was so cool.”
In terms of the most fun he’d had covering a team apart from his alma mater, Repking reflects on what it was like covering Effingham’s journey through the state football playoffs last season.
“That team was unbelievably talented. I love covering Effingham football,” Repking said. “Guys like Nathan Shackelford, Tristin Duncan, Jett Gillum, Logan Brown. There’s so many guys on that team that I’m friends with now. They’ve made a difference in my life, I hope I made a difference in their life covering them.
“That kind of atmosphere, a Friday night game, the parents, the crowd; is unlike any other. There was so much talent. You talk about highly-anticipated, on the way back from Effingham’s win at Prairie Central, we were on the fan bus coming back celebrating. I can recall looking at the Bishop McNamara versus Murphysboro scores, because we knew if Murphysboro wins, we’re playing at home. When the score went final, I announced to the bus ‘Murphysboro has won, we have a home game next week.’ And I just remember everybody jumping up and down. I couldn’t believe the energy on that bus.”
Repking admits that covering his alma mater presents certain challenges that covering other teams does not, especially when the Wooden Shoes square off with another team from Effingham County and that he is trying to get better.
“I know I’m a media guy, but I’m also a fan,” Repking admits. “I’m trying to do both, but it’s hard. It’s really hard for me, but I am working on it. I remember last December, I tried really watching out for it. Media is something I consider myself, but then when you’re at the game and it’s your alma mater, or an Effingham County team, it’s hard not to root for them.”
For help on the matter, Repking consulted his father, who, as an IHSA referee, had wisdom he could endow to Tyler to help his business.
“I’ve asked him ‘how do you root for T-town but not show excitement? How do you do it?’” Repking said. “My dad told me that, as an official, he doesn’t want to show his fan loyalty to a certain team or teams. He said it takes a lot of practice and a lot of patience. I’m working on it and I’m doing my best. I really enjoy covering this area.”
Repking recalls what it was like going to the IHSA Class 2A State Finals to cover the Teutopolis Lady Shoes against Chicago Marshall and what it was like getting a credential as well as a spot on media row with his company’s name on it.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Repking said. “I feel like I’ve made an improvement and have learned a lot, but I’m still learning a lot to this day. I’ve definitely made a name for myself in the area. When I was sitting down and Lexie Niebrugge hit a three and the Shoes were up, I just thought ‘this is unbelievable. I’m on a college campus, taking video at the state finals.’
“It was pretty unreal. It feels like I’m welcome and that I’ve done a good job. But I have a long way to go yet.”
In terms of people he’s interviewed through Repking Media, the list is quite impressive.
“I’ve interviewed [Illinois head coach] Brad Underwood, I’ve interviewed Da’Monte Williams and former member of the Fighting Illini Alan Griffin, now with Syracuse. Brad is such a nice guy and he knows what he’s doing.”
Through his interview with Underwood, Repking got to see what the underbelly of being a head coach of a Big 10 team looks like.
“He told me about flying to New York to watch three players,” Repking said. “He said he got there at 6 p.m., left at midnight, got back to Champaign at 2 a.m. and got up for practice at 6 a.m. It was a big deal for me. You can see the whole interview on my YouTube page Repking Media.”
He’s also interviewed former Effingham Flaming Heart and current member of the New York Yankees Chad Green and former Indiana University star Tyra Buss. In terms of who he hopes to interview someday, former Robinson Maroon Meyers Leonard and country music star from Paris, IL Brett Eldredge are at the top of his list.
Like the rest of us, Repking is eager for sports to return so he can get back to his passion of covering area athletes, no matter which sport that proves to be. Among those already mentioned, Repking thanks the following people who supported him from the company’s inception to where he is today; his uncle Mark Repking, his good friend Luke Schuette and close friend Avery Braunecker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.