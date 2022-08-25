Carder Reich picked up right where he left off on Tuesday, albeit maybe a little later than he, and the team, expected.
Newton (1-0) defeated Altamont (0-1) in the St. Anthony-Teutopolis Soccer Invitational, with Reich's goal being the only one the Eagles needed.
Under tournament guidelines, each match played two 30-minute halves instead of the standard 40-minute halves. Reich secured his first goal of the season at the 39-minute mark in the second half off a pass from fellow senior Gage Reynolds — something fans have grown accustomed to seeing over the years.
"There's no Carder without Gage right behind him, which is always a huge part of the equation. They are just a dynamic duo," Newton head coach Matt Creadore said.
However, even with that combo striking for the match's only goal, Creadore said that his team left far too many chances on the table to increase that margin.
"We had several looks before, and we have a new defensive-mid setup. We weren't getting the transitions forward," Creadore said.
Two such chances came from sophomore Luke Weber, who had his header attempt corraled by Altamont keeper Connor Klitzing in the first half and then had a shot ricochet off the top of the cross-bar and trickle into the hands of Klitzing again in the second half.
But despite those two missed Weber opportunities, Creadore couldn't be happier with how well he played.
"Luke is a huge part of our offense and played very well. He's always on and going 100 percent," Creadore said.
Altamont head coach Jordan Leihser was just as happy with a pair of individuals on his side, too.
The first was Klitzing, who finished with 14 saves in the match.
"Connor has made a massive improvement for anyone that watched him last year," Leisher said. "You can tell he's worked a little bit in the summer, and he came in much better than when I saw him last year. I'm excited to see him throughout the season as well with a more experienced keeper and a more skilled keeper."
The other was Javian Schlanser, who had a pair of good looks that nearly changed the outcome in the Indians' favor.
"He didn't play a ton last year due to some issues, but we finally got him back for this year, and he played his heart out and got some good opportunities," Leisher said. "Newton has a great keeper and got some good saves on us, but I'm excited for what Javion can do. He's going to put some away, and I'm excited for him, excited to see what he can do."
The first chance came at the 12-minute mark of the first half.
Schlansfer dribbled the ball to the left side of the field, found some space, and fired a kick right on target.
Newton keeper Drew Buerster, however, was there to make the save, nullifying any momentum that could have swayed Altamont's direction.
The same thing again happened in the second half, too, as Schlanser worked his way down the field and fired a shot. His shot, though, darted right into the arms of Buerster. Buerster finished with six saves in the match.
TEUTOPOLIS 7, ROBINSON 1
Ethan Thoele netted four goals for Teutopolis in its 7-1 thrashing of Robinson in the St. Anthony-Teutopolis Soccer Invitational Tuesday.
Thoele scored his first goal at the 2-minute mark, second at the 24-minute mark, third at the 30-minute mark, and fourth at the 44-minute mark.
Overall, there was only one way to describe how Thoele felt after the match.
"Super happy," Thoele said. "My teammates got the ball to me when I needed it, set me up well, and I finished. I would make my run, and they would get me the ball at the perfect spot. It was one touch and boom."
Head coach Aaron Wendt was equally as happy for his team after practice-after-practice ended with anticipation setting in for his group.
"The last two weeks of practice, we've been itching to get out here; it feels good to get out, and the boys are excited," Wendt said.
Aside from Thoele, Evan Waldhoff netted a goal at the 26-minute mark, while Nolan Runde also had an impressive evening for the Wooden Shoes (1-0), scoring both of his goals on headers in the first half.
"Getting into the right position when you're a forward is the key to scoring. Playing from that left wing, he did well deciding when to get tight to the goal and when to keep it wide," Wendt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.