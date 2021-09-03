MALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
CARDER REICH (NEWTON SOCCER)
Carder Reich scored 15 goals in five matches for the Newton soccer team last week, leading the Eagles to a 4-1 record during that stretch, earning him this week's Effingham Daily News Male Athlete of the Week.
FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
GRACE HOENE (TEUTOPOLIS TENNIS)
Grace Hoene defeated Charleston's Hannah Larson 6-0, 6-0 on Monday and her singles bracket, at the St. Anthony Invitational, in straight sets on Saturday to earn this week's Effingham Daily News Female Athlete of the Week. According to Tennis Reporting, Hoene is the No. 3-ranked singles player in the state of Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.