KINMUNDY — David beat Goliath.
The No. 8-seeded Dieterich Movin' Maroons ended the Class 1A defending state champion North Clay Cardinals season on Wednesday in the regional semifinals at Lions Park in Kinmundy.
North Clay (21-11) got on the board first with two runs in the first frame.
Cody Zimdars got hit by a pitch before advancing to third after Logan Fleener reached after an error.
Fleener then advanced to second on the same error and Zimdars scored after Carder Walden hit a groundout, making it 1-0.
Ayden Jones then hit a double that scored Fleener to make it 2-0.
Dieterich (12-14) kept hanging around, though.
The Movin' Maroons scored their first run in the top of the third.
Pete Britton reached after a North Clay error. Garrett Nieburgge then drew a walk and Britton scored after Andrew Hall reached on an error that cut the lead to one run, 2-1.
Niebrugge then allowed a base hit to Fleener to start the bottom of the third.
Dieterich would then convert a double play before Ayden Jones hit a base hit.
Niebrugge then got Jesse Weidner to ground out to end the inning.
The Movin' Maroons followed that frame with a three-run top of the fourth that gave them the 4-2 advantage.
Mason Lidy started the rally by getting hit by a pitch.
Dane Curry then laid down a sacrifice bunt and Dominic Ashley was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with two outs.
Lidy then scored after a Cardinals' error before Niebrugge helped himself and plated two with a two-run single that made it 4-2.
North Clay would then cut into the Dieterich lead in the bottom of the fifth with a Fleener RBI double, but nothing happened after that.
With the win, the Movin' Maroons now advance to Saturday's regional championship game against South Central at 11 a.m. with the victory.
Farina (South Central) 6, Bridgeport (Red Hill) 0
South Central defeated Bridgeport (Red Hill), 6-0, in a Class 1A regional semifinal at Lions Field in Kinmundy.
Anthony Buonaura had two hits and two RBIs. Ethan Watwood had one hit and one RBI. Colton Smith and Maddox Robb each had one hit and Zane Montes had one RBI for the Cougars (23-6).
Buonaura and Aidan Dodson pitched for South Central. Buonaura threw five innings and allowed one hit and three walks with six strikeouts; Dodson threw two innings and had three strikeouts.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 4, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 1
St. Anthony defeated CHBC, 4-1, in a Class 1A regional semifinal at Brownstown High School Baseball Field.
Connor Roepke hit one home run and had two RBIs. Brock Jansen had one hit and one RBI and Ryan Schmidt, Brock Fearday and Aidan Lauritzen each had one hit for the Bulldogs (24-4).
Jansen and Eli Levitt pitched for St. Anthony. Jansen threw six innings and allowed four hits, one run and three walks with seven strikeouts; Levitt threw one inning and allowed one walk with one strikeout.
With the win, the Bulldogs now advance to a regional championship game against Altamont on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Brownstown High School Baseball Field.
Teutopolis 3, Flora 0
Teutopolis defeated Flora, 3-0, in a Class 2A regional semifinal in Greenville.
Caleb Siemer had one hit and two RBIs. Brett Kreke had one hit and one RBI and Bennet Thompson had one hit for the Wooden Shoes (16-15).
Garrett Gaddis pitched for T-Town. He allowed one hit and two walks with 11 strikeouts over seven innings.
With the win, the Shoes now advance to a regional championship game against Salem on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Greenville.
SOFTBALL
Effingham (St. Anthony) 10, Pana 0
St. Anthony defeated Pana, 10-0, in a Class 1A regional semifinal at Bulldog Field.
The game was initially scheduled to be played at Teutopolis Junior High School Softball Field but was moved due to inclement weather.
Sydney Kibler hit one home run and had three RBIs. Stacie Vonderheide had two hits and two RBIs. Hailey Niebrugge and Anna Faber each had one hit and one RBI and Cameran Rios and Abbi Hatton each had one hit for the Bulldogs (20-3).
Lucy Fearday pitched for St. Anthony and had eight strikeouts over five innings.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 8, Hutsonville [Coop] 6
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Hutsonville with Palestine, 8-6, in a Class 1A regional semifinal in Hutsonville.
Alaira Friese had two hits and two RBis. Kaylyn Carey and Sam Porter each had one hit and two RBIs. Ellie Wittenberg had one hit and one RBI and Ella Kinkelaar had one hit for the Hatchets (15-10).
Samantha Hayes pitched for WSS and allowed 10 hits, six runs (two earned) and one walk with seven strikeouts over seven innings.
With the win, the Hatchets now advance to a regional championship game against Cumberland.
Toledo (Cumberland) 13, Oblong 5
Cumberland defeated Oblong, 13-5, in a Class 1A regional semifinal in Hutsonville.
Avery Donsbach had four hits and four RBIs. Noraa Cross had four hits. Natalie Beaumont had four hits and two RBIs. Libby McGinnis had two hits and one RBI. Isabel Martinez had one hit and two RBIs. Jade Carr had one hit and three RBIs and Chaney Thornton, Kendyn Syfert and Katie Kingery each had one hit for the Lady Pirates (12-18).
Martinez pitched for Cumberland and allowed 12 hits, five runs and three walks with three strikeouts over seven innings.
Farina (South Central) 10, Bluford (Webber) 0
South Central defeated Bluford (Webber), 10-0, in a Class 1A regional semifinal in Kinmundy.
Kyra Swift had two hits. Taegan Webster and Amelia Montes each had one RBI. Brooklyn Garrett had one hit and one RBI. Kinlee Thompson had three hits and one RBI and Ella Watwood had two hits and four RBIs for the Lady Cougars (23-9).
With the win, South Central now advances to a regional championship game against Grayville.
