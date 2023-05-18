CASEY — Dieterich only needed four innings to end Okaw Valley’s season on Tuesday in a Class 1A regional semifinal.
The Movin’ Maroons (9-16) scored three runs in the first, six in the third and seven in the fourth to defeat the Timberwolves 16-1 and advance to a regional championship game against Casey-Westfield on Friday in Casey.
Ella Kreke started the Dieterich first inning with a leadoff single.
Lucie Jansen was then hit by a pitch two batters later before Estella Meinhart drew a walk with two outs to load the bases.
Ruby Westendorf then hit a bases-clearing triple to make it 3-1.
Jansen then started the bottom of the third with a base hit.
Callie Faller then reached on an error and Estella Meinhart was hit by a pitch to load the stations once again for Westendorf.
Westendorf would then plate one run after drawing a walk before Eva Meinhart hit a double that scored two more runs to make it 6-1.
Sammi Goebel then followed that with an RBI single.
Kreke then hit an RBI single to increase the lead to seven runs before Brittney Niemerg added an RBI single herself to make it an eight-run game.
Jansen then followed that by hitting a single up the middle and Faller drew a walk before Evan Meinhart popped out to retire the side.
Niemerg then got senior Avery Bruns to groundout and junior Rissa Montgomery to flyout before freshman Lily Merritt was hit by a pitch. Freshman Gracie Plummer grounded out, though, to end the inning with a runner stranded on first base.
The Dieterich bats didn’t cool off during that time, either.
Westendorf started the bottom of the fourth with a walk.
Eva Meinhart then reached on an error and Goebel was hit by a pitch before Allie Uthell hit an RBI single that scored two runs to make it 11-1.
Goebel then scored on a passed ball and Kreke hit an RBI groundout to make it 13-1.
Niemerg then followed that by drawing a walk and Jansen hit an RBI single and later scored after an Okaw Valley error before Estella Meinhart ended the game with an RBI triple that plated Faller.
Newton 12, Lawrenceville 1
Lexie Grove had three hits and three RBIs and Addy O’Dell added three hits and two RBIs for Newton in a Class 2A regional semifinal against Lawrenceville in Flora.
The Lady Eagles totaled 15 hits in the game.
Bailee Frichtl had two hits and two RBIs. Camryn Martin and Lilly Kessler each had two hits. Allie Stanley had one hit and one RBI. Kayla Kocher had one hit and Amelia Collins had one hit and two RBIs for Newton in its 12-1 win.
Kocher pitched for the Lady Eagles and allowed three hits and one unearned run with nine strikeouts in five innings.
With the win, Newton will now play Flora in Flora for a Class 2A regional championship on Friday. That game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.
