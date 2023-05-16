DIETERICH — Pete Britton couldn’t help but get animated.
The Dieterich senior launched a leadoff home run on the first pitch he saw to give the Movin’ Maroons (11-14) a 3-0 lead in their eventual 4-0 victory in an IHSA Class 1A regional quarterfinal against Cisne at Dieterich High School Baseball Field on Monday.
“He’d been throwing me a lot of offspeed all day and was mixing me up pretty well,” Britton said. “I was looking for a fastball to get on and trying to ambush one of those.”
Ambush is indeed what Britton did, too.
The home run was Britton’s only game hit, as well.
Justin Boerngen led Dieterich with three hits. He hit a run-scoring single in the second for the Maroons’ first run and another in the fifth for Dieterich’s final run of the contest.
Lucas Westendorf started on the mound for the Maroons. He allowed three hits, one run and five walks with nine strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.
Noah Dill then relieved Westendorf and allowed one hit with one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings of work.
The Maroons now advance to a Class 1A regional semifinal against North Clay on Wednesday at Lions Field in Kinmundy with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.
Teutopolis 4, Vandalia 1
Teutopolis defeated Vandalia in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal at Teutopolis High School Baseball Field.
Evan Waldhoff had two hits. Brett Kreke and Caleb Siemer each had one hit and one RBI. Caleb Bloemer and Joey Niebrugge each had one hit and Conner Siemer had one RBI for the Wooden Shoes (15-15) in their 4-1 win.
Logan Lawson pitched for T-Town and allowed five hits, one unearned run and two walks with eight strikeouts.
With the win, the Shoes now advance to a regional semifinal against Flora on Wednesday in Greenville with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.
Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 16, Ramsey 1
Beecher City w/ Cowden-Herrick defeated Ramsey in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal at Evergreen Hollow Park.
The game was moved to Evergreen due to wet field conditions at Beecher City.
AJ Radloff finished with a double and two RBIs. Wyatt Rueff had two hits (one double) and three RBIs. Gage Lorton had one hit and two RBIs. Carson Evans had one hit and one RBI. Kaidyn Calame and Layne Jones each had one hit and Clayton Wojcik and Kyle Lamb each had one RBI in the Bobcats 16-1 victory.
With the win, CHBC improved to 11-11 and will now face St. Anthony in a regional semifinal at Brownstown/St. Elmo High School Baseball Field on Wednesday with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.
Toledo (Cumberland) 18, Martinsville 0
Cumberland defeated Martinsville in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal in Toledo.
Blake McMechan had three hits and four RBIs. Maddox McElravy had two hits and two RBIs. Gavin Hendrix had two hits. Hudson McElravy had one hit and two RBIs. Bryant Weber and Jesse Fritts each had one hit and one RBI and Trevin Magee and Grady Jones each had one RBI for the Pirates (14-13) in their 18-0 victory.
Zack Buescher and Jones pitched for Cumberland. Buescher threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed one hit with five strikeouts, while Jones threw the last 2/3 of an inning.
With the win, Cumberland now faces Neoga in a regional semifinal at Neoga High School Baseball Field on Thursday with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.
Moweaqua (Central A&M) 8, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 0
Beecher City w/ Cowden-Herrick fell to Moweaqua (Central A&M) in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal in Moweaqua.
Ryleigh Sarver hit a double in the contest, while Averie Vaughn collected the other hit in the Bobcats’ 8-0 loss.
CHBC ends its season at 6-17 with the defeat.
