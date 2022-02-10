Wednesday night’s contest pitting Effingham and Olney wasn’t just the regular-season home finale for the Hearts. It was also the first of two meetings between both schools in the next five days.
Effingham — which hosts one of the two regionals in Sub-Sectional A of the Bethalto/Civic Memorial Sectional — defeated the Tigers 52-45 to move to 19-10 on the year.
”They tried to wear us down, but I thought our guards did a really good job against their pressure,” Hearts head coach Jeff Schafer said. “There seemed to be a lot of hand-playing, and when we fought back, we got called for pushing off. Our guards have to be able to fight back a little bit, but I was pleased with how they handled it, and all four of guards did handle it.”
Effingham led by one after the first quarter before building its lead to eight points, 30-22, at halftime.
Marissa Allie got things started for the hosts in the first after rebounding a missed Ella Niebrugge shot and putting it back in for the game’s first points.
Olney, though, responded by scoring the next four points after layups from Grayce Burgener and Sarah Ingram to make it 4-2 before a Niebrugge 3-pointer pushed the Hearts out in front again, 5-4.
The back-and-forth battle would only continue after that, however, as Ingram connected on a 3-pointer of her own to make it 7-5 before Meredith Schaefer made the second Effingham 3-pointer that pushed the hosts out in front once again, 8-7.
Rylee Bloomer would then make a layup to push Olney back in front by one, 9-8, before another Schaefer 3-pointer gave the Hearts a two-point lead, 11-9, while also starting the first run of the game for Effingham.
After her long-range try, the Hearts went on a 6-0 run to make it 14-9 before Burgener made back-to-back shots to close the frame for the Tigers.
Olney then added the first basket of the second quarter to make it 15-14 before Effingham went on a 7-0 run to make it 21-15 with 6:28 to go. Schaefer made a layup and hit her third 3-pointer, while Allie made a mid-range jumper to equal the score after the surge.
Effingham eventually outscored the Tigers 9-7 the rest of the way to head into the locker room ahead 30-22.
Schaefer led the game with 11 at the break, while Burgener paced Olney with 10.
Schaefer was somewhat neutralized in the second half, though, leading to others having to step up, namely Madison Mapes and Sawyer Althoff. Mapes scored all six of her points in the second, while Althoff added five of her seven during the last 16 minutes, too.
Overall, both teams ended up tying each other, 22-22, in the second half.
Effingham opened the third quarter by scoring the first six points to build its lead to 14, 36-22 before Olney eventually clawed back to within nine of the lead after an Ingram 3-pointer that made it 39-30.
The Hearts eventually went into the fourth quarter with a 12-point cushion, 43-31, but struggled to find the bottom of the basket for nearly three minutes during one stretch of the frame.
With 5:52 remaining in the game, Niebrugge made a layup that pushed Effingham ahead by 14, 47-33, marking the final basket the Hearts made until there was 2:05 left on the clock.
Even with his team struggling to score during that timeframe, though, Schafer was happy that they were able to withstand it.
”I thought we went from playing basketball to football,” Schafer said. “It seemed like it was survival of the fittest, but they didn’t make up a whole lot of ground.”
Olney scored nine points during the drought to make it a five-point game, 47-42, with 2:05 left before a Schaefer three-point play made it 50-42.
Schaefer finished with 20 points, with her coach applauding her court awareness and intelligence as a reason for that.
”She knew where to cut — and we missed her a couple of times — but the girls did a good job of finding her when she did cut,” Schafer said.
Schaefer was the only Effingham player in double-figures, with four others nearing the mark. Niebrugge had nine, Allie and Sawyer Althoff had seven, and Mapes had six.
REGIONAL PREVIEW
Both teams will meet Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Effingham High School in the semifinals of a Class 3A regional.
”The scouting report is going to be similar,” Schaefer said. “We’ll see how both teams try to make adjustments, watch the tape, and see what both teams can do better. I hope we can come out and guard them like we did tonight on the perimeter. I thought we gave them too many easy baskets, where we bailed them out.”
PREPARING FOR BLANK
Olney star Anna Blank is averaging 12 points, nearly five rebounds, two assists, and one steal per game.
However, she has only appeared in five contests for the Tigers this season.
Blank is verbally committed to the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, and Schafer expects her to dress on Monday.
”I would guess that she will play on Monday. It’s more precautionary this week, but we’re going to prepare like she’s going to play,” Schafer said.
ONE WIN AWAY
During Schafer’s tenure at Effingham, his teams’ have finished the season with 20-or-more wins on 13 different occasions, with the win over Mt. Zion Thursday marking the 13th such time.
”This one was not expected,” Schafer said. “I give a ton of credit to these girls for how hard they work and how they play together so well. They scratch and scrape for every possession. We’ve played 29 games now, and they’ve played all 29 the same way. You don’t see them take bad shots. You don’t see them ever lose their cool. They just come, and they play.”
