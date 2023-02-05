Mark your calendars.
The matchups, dates, and times are out for the 2023 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) girls' basketball postseason.
Class 2A Sub-Sectional B at Carmi (White County)
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes (24-4) will open the postseason with the No. 1 seed in the Pana Sectional.
Teutopolis will play the winner between No. 10 seed Carmi (White County) and No. 11 seed Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville at Carmi (White County) High School on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
If the Lady Shoes were to win that matchup, they would then advance to the regional championship game against either No. 4 seed Fairfield or the winner between No. 5 seed Mt. Carmel and No. 12 seed Lawrenceville, on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m., at the same venue.
Teutopolis has won 39 regional championships in the program's history. Head coach Laurie Thompson has won 14 of those 39.
Class 2A Sub-Sectional B at Flora
The Newton Lady Eagles (13-14, 3-5 Little Illini Conference) will open the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the Pana Sectional.
Newton will play No. 9 seed Flora at Newton High School on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.
If the Lady Eagles were to win that matchup, they would then advance to the regional semifinals against No. 3 seed Vandalia, on Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m., at Flora High School.
Class 1A Sub-Sectional B at Louisville (North Clay)
The St. Anthony Bulldogs (23-5, 8-0 National Trail Conference) will open the postseason with the No. 2 seed in the Casey-Westfield Sectional.
The National Trail Conference regular season champions will play the winner between No. 6 seed Farina (South Central) (12-14, 1-7 NTC) and No. 7 seed Dieterich (12-16, 1-7 NTC) at Louisville (North Clay) High School on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
If St. Anthony were to win that matchup, it would then advance to the regional championship game against either No. 3 seed Brownstown/St. Elmo (20-9, 5-2 NTC) or the winner between No. 5 seed Louisville (North Clay) (15-10, 3-5 NTC) and No. 10 seed Altamont (11-16, 4-4 NTC), on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at the same venue.
The Bulldogs have won six regional championships in the program's history. Head coach Aaron Rios helped guide St. Anthony to a regional title last season.
Class 1A Sub-Sectional B at Neoga
The Neoga Indians (26-3, 7-1 NTC) will open the postseason with the No. 1 seed in the Casey-Westfield Sectional.
The National Trail Conference Tournament champions will play the winner between No. 9 seed Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (9-17, 1-7 NTC) and No. 11 seed Casey-Westfield at Neoga High School on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.
If Neoga were to win that matchup, it would then advance to the regional championship game against either No. 4 seed Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City (16-10, 5-2 NTC) and No. 13 seed Martinsville or No. 8 seed Toledo (Cumberland) (13-12, 4-3 Lincoln Prairie Conference) and No. 12 seed Ramsey, on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., at the same venue.
The Indians have won six regional championships in the program's history. Head coach Kim Romack helped guide Neoga to a regional title last season en route to a third-place finish at the state tournament.
Class 3A Sub-Sectional A at Mattoon
The Effingham Flaming Hearts (18-10, 5-6 Apollo Conference) will open the postseason with the No. 2 seed in the Centralia Sectional.
Effingham will play No. 9 seed Charleston at Mattoon High School on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
If the Hearts were to win that matchup, they would then advance to the regional championship game against either No. 3 seed Mattoon or No. 5 seed Olney (Richland County), on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., at the same venue.
Effingham has won eight regional championships in the program's history. Head coach Jeff Schafer helped guide the Hearts to all eight, with his last coming in 2019.
