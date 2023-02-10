Mark your calendars.
The matchups, dates, and times are out for the 2023 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) boys basketball postseason.
Class 2A Sub-Sectional A at Teutopolis
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes (20-7) will open the postseason with the No. 1 seed in the Newton Sectional.
Teutopolis will play the winner between No. 7 seed Shelbyville and No. 8 seed Paris at J.H. Griffin Gym on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
If the Wooden Shoes were to win that matchup, they would then advance to the regional championship game against either No. 4 seed Robinson, No. 12 seed Sullivan, No. 6 seed Flora, or No. 10 seed Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, on Feb. 24, at 7 p.m., at the same venue.
Class 2A Sub-Sectional A at Lawrenceville
The Newton Eagles (18-9, 3-2 Little Illini Conference) will open the postseason with the No. 3 seed in the Newton Sectional.
Newton will play the winner between No. 5 seed Mt. Carmel and No. 13 seed Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville at Lawrenceville High School on Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
If the Eagles were to win that matchup, they would then advance to the regional championship against either No. 2 seed Lawrenceville, No. 9 seed Fairfield, or No. 11 seed Marshall, on Feb. 24, at 7 p.m., at the same venue.
Class 1A Sub-Sectional B at Farina (South Central)
The St. Anthony Bulldogs (18-10, 6-1 National Trail Conference) will open the postseason with the No. 3 seed in the Altamont Sectional.
St. Anthony will play No. 12 seed Sandoval at the Enlow Center on Feb. 18, with a time to be determined.
If the Bulldogs were to win that matchup, they would then advance to the regional semifinals against either No. 5 seed Louisville (North Clay) (18-9, 5-2 National Trail Conference) or No. 9 seed Dieterich (13-11, 3-5 National Trail Conference) at South Central High School on Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
As for the Cougars (18-9, 3-4 National Trail Conference), they will open the postseason as the No. 6 seed and will play No. 7 seed Cisne at South Central High School on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.
If South Central were to win that matchup, it would then advance to the regional semifinals against either No. 2 seed Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) or No. 15 seed Bridgeport (Red Hill) on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m., at the same venue.
Class 1A Sub-Sectional B at Nokomis
The Altamont Indians (22-3, 5-0 National Trail Conference) will open the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Altamont Sectional.
Altamont will play No. 16 seed Mulberry Grove at Altamont High School on Feb. 18, with a time to be determined.
If the Indians were to win that matchup, they would then advance to the regional semifinals against either No. 10 seed Carlyle or No. 11 seed Edinburg at Nokomis High School on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
As for St. Elmo/Brownstown (16-9, 2-4 National Trail Conference), they will open the postseason with the No. 8 seed and will play No. 13 seed Patoka/Odin at St. Elmo High School on Feb. 18, with a time to be determined.
If the Eagles were to win that matchup, they would then advance to the regional semifinals against either No. 4 seed Nokomis or No. 14 seed Ramsey on Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the same venue.
Class 1A Sub-Sectional A at Toledo (Cumberland)
The Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets (18-8, 3-3 National Trail Conference) will open the postseason as the No. 3 seed in the Altamont Sectional.
WSS will play No. 11 seed Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City (7-18, 0-6 National Trail Conference) at Stewardson-Strasburg High School on Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m.
If the Hatchets were to win that matchup, they would then advance to the regional semifinals against either No. 5 seed Toledo (Cumberland) (14-12, 4-3 Lincoln Prairie Conference) or No. 10 seed Macon (Meridian) on Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m., at the same venue.
The winner of that matchup would then advance to the regional championship against either No. 7 seed Neoga (9-18, 3-5 National Trail Conference), No. 8 seed Martinsville, No. 2 seed Casey-Westfield or No. 16 seed Moweaqua (Central A&M) on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m., at Cumberland High School.
Class 3A Sub-Sectional A at Mt. Vernon
The Effingham Flaming Hearts (10-18, 4-6 Apollo Conference) will open the postseason as the No. 8 seed in the Centralia Sectional.
Effingham will play No. 6 seed Marion at Marion High School on Feb. 18, with a time to be determined.
If the Hearts were to win that matchup, they would then advance to the regional semifinals against No. 1 seed Mt. Vernon at Mt. Vernon High School on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
