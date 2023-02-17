Some things are certain.
The Teutopolis girls basketball team winning a regional championship is one of them.
In the illustrious career of the Lady Shoes, the program has captured 39 regional championships, and on Thursday night, they added a 40th.
Teutopolis (26-5) defeated Mt. Carmel, 45-25, to win a Class 2A regional championship at Carmi (White County) High School.
"They never get old," head coach Laurie Thompson said. "I was very proud of these kids; we've been through a lot of adversity these past few weeks, and I thought the girls came out ready to play. I was very pleased."
Defense was one reason why Thompson was pleased.
The Lady Shoes forced 19 turnovers, with 15 of those 19 coming in the first half.
Teutopolis started the game by turning that stout defense-into-offense after Emily Konkel stole the ball and converted a layup.
Kaylee Niebrugge then hit a three-pointer. Courtney Gibson added a midrange jumper, and Mollie Ruholl knocked down a three-pointer to quickly make it 10-0.
Mt. Carmel then got on the board after an Alexia Stephens layup with 3:30 left.
The Lady Shoes then responded with a Niebrugge layup with 3:05 left that pushed the lead back to double-digits, 12-2.
Mt. Carmel then added another layup later in the period, but Niebrugge closed the frame with a layup herself to make it 14-4 at the end of the first.
The Lady Aces didn't go away, though, as they outscored Teutopolis 10-8 in the fourth quarter to find themselves only behind by eight, 22-14, at the break.
Thompson said that the halftime speech wasn't much on her part.
"We said we're going to keep doing the things we kept doing; the boxing out, taking good shots, and playing good defense," Thompson said. "Nothing changes, and we could not let up."
The Lady Shoes listened to their veteran coach.
Teutopolis outscored Mt. Carmel 23-11 in the second half to pull away.
Niebrugge led the team with 16 points. She added three rebounds, two steals, and one assist.
Niebrugge said that this regional championship meant a lot to her. She has been a part of three regional championship teams in her career.
"It means a lot. A couple of people got injured late in the season, and it made me a little nervous going into this regional, but now we're starting to get healthy again, and I think we'll go far," Niebrugge said.
One such player that Niebrugge was eluding to was Konkel, who finished with nine points, three rebounds, three steals, and one assist. Konkel suffered a foot injury that had her sidelined for the last two regular season games and Monday's game against Carmi (White County).
"I wasn't too nervous because I wanted to win really bad," Konkel said.
"She's slowly getting there," added Thompson of Konkel. "She's that calming effect; everybody feels at ease, so it's good to have her back out there."
Joining Konkel with nine points was Ruholl, while Gibson and Wall had four.
Wall made her impact more so on the defensive end of the court, though. She finished with four rebounds and five steals.
"I thought I played pretty well defensively. I stole the ball a few times; the pressure was really good (too). Our team was up on everybody; we were making them flustered."
Teutopolis will continue to try and make teams flustered, doing so in the Class 2A sectional semifinals against Pana, at Pana High School, on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.