Sacred Heart defeated Sigel St. Michael Thursday night to win the Class 7-1A Regional championship.
The Shamrocks (18-2) won 45-29 and will take on Pana Sacred Heart Wednesday night at Sigel St. Michael. That game starts at 6:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to the Class 7-1A State Tournament at East Peoria Central Junior High School.
Making up Sacred Heart’s roster are Daniel Ramos (seventh grade), Owen Schuette (sixth grade), William Hecht (seventh grade), Will Albert (seventh grade), Freddie Jansen (sixth grade), Jude Traub (seventh grade), Joey LaSarge (sixth grade), Nash Wernsing (sixth grade), Jacob Warner (seventh grade), Jonathan Brummer (sixth grade), and Daegan Mooney (sixth grade).
