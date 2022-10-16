Carder Reich, Gage Reynolds, Drew Buerster, and Alex Kaufmann finally got their moment.
The four senior Newton soccer players won their first regional championship Friday at Bulldog Field on the campus of St. Anthony High School after losing the previous two times and being unable to play in one due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagles defeated Teutopolis, 2-1, to capture the program's first regional title since 2018.
Reynolds said, "We've had a really good soccer team the past four years, and I think we had a really good shot during the COVID year, but it was a shortened season, and we didn't get the outcome we wanted; it's been a long, hard four years, but we finally got the job done."
Buerster added, "It's what we all deserve. We've all worked hard in the offseason and the season, just trying to get here. This win feels good."
Newton started the match with a goal by junior Luke Weber 26 minutes into the contest after an initial shot missed and boomeranged back to him.
Weber then beat the keeper to the ball before converting an easy score.
Laying on the ground, teammates then helped Weber up before patting him on the back and celebrating with him.
"We've been stressing on pressuring the goal," Eagles' head coach Matt Creadore said. "We knew we had to put a lot of pressure on the keeper to make things happen, and he just happened to be there."
Weber's goal was the only one through the first 40 minutes for either side and was his 19th goal of the season.
While Weber's goal total for the year went up, so did his team-leading assist total, which he pushed to 12.
Weber assisted on a Reich goal at the 62-minute mark that made it 2-0 at the time.
"I got the breakaway," Reich said. "I slipped up there and thought I lost it, but I got up as quick as I could to try and recover and found the back of the net."
Following the goal, Reich slid to his knees before teammates celebrated with him. It was the insurance goal that his team needed, too, as the Wooden Shoes found the back of the net late in the second half to cut the deficit to one.
Nolan Runde converted the goal for Teutopolis, but it wouldn't be enough.
Time was ultimately on Newton's side of the field as they rode the clock to the end before jumping around and soaking Creadore with a Gatorade cooler full of ice water — moments that these Eagle players hope don't end any time soon.
Newton will continue its season Wednesday against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Virden North Mac at 5 p.m. The Cyclones are 21-2-1 on the season and ranked third in Class 1A in the state. They defeated Springfield Lutheran-Springfield Cavalry in a Class 1A regional, 6-1.
As for the Wooden Shoes, they end the season with a 16-2-2 record and graduate Gus Siemer and captains Ethan Mette and Runde.
"They've been awesome leaders, awesome students of the game," Teutopolis head coach Aaron Wendt said. "Great guys to have on the team. It will be hard to replace them, but that's high school sports, and that's the one bad thing about it; you can't keep them around forever."
