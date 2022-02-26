Trilogies typically aren't always the best.
Friday night's Class 2A regional championship game between Newton and Teutopolis was an exception to that, though, as the Wooden Shoes knocked off the Eagles for the second time in three tries, 48-45.
"I've played these guys since I was a little kid; it's always been back-and-forth," Teutopolis senior Mitch Althoff said. "They beat us in the first game of the season, and we were ticked off about that one, and it ate us all season, but we got our final chance at them, and we came up on top."
The win marked the 11th-straight time that Teutopolis hoisted a regional plaque, and for junior Caleb Siemer, this one meant a lot, knowing that he didn't get an opportunity to feel the same emotions one year ago.
"I missed it so much last year," Siemer said. "This time of year is so fun."
Additionally, a senior class featuring Mitch Althoff, Kayden Althoff, Max Niebrugge, Cade Buehnerkemper, Derek Konkel, Dylan Pruemer, and Joey Ruholl also felt those same emotions. Friday marked their third regional title as a group, even though none of them want it to be the last trophy they hold.
"This is awesome," Niebrugge said. "This is what we play for and what we've worked for all year, but we know this is not where we want to be or where we want to end."
The senior class doesn't just stop at the players, though. Head coach Chet Reeder took over the program when this group started their high school careers and said they have continually proved people wrong, which was the case Friday.
"I questioned whether or not I was doing the right thing with this group, but I never questioned whether they would step up big in the biggest moments. That's what this group has done," Reeder said. "This senior group; they've stepped up from the moment I met them. They were never touted as 'THE' class; the class that is going to do something special, but they keep proving people wrong, and I knew they were going to prove people wrong again tonight."
After trailing in the first half — the Shoes were down 10-8 after the first and 24-20 at the break — Reeder's bunch came out in the second with a new fire and energy. Teutopolis outscored the Eagles 14-8 in the third quarter and led by two heading into the final frame.
Siemer made it a two-point contest on a layup to start the third before the Shoes added one more point on a free throw that shaved the margin to one.
Parker Wolf would then answer for the Eagles with a layup of his own that pushed the lead back to three, 26-23, with 4:51 left, before blocking a shot at the other end that led to Ben Meinhart racing down the floor and drawing a foul as he went up for a layup. Meinhart made both of his shots from the charity stripe to make it 28-23.
Then, after back-to-back layups from Siemer and Pruemer tied the game at 28, Newton retook the lead on a Leo Weber layup that made it 30-28.
The Shoes then responded with a corner 3-pointer from Brendan Niebrugge, though, that gave the top seed the lead, 31-30, before a Siemer and-one ignited the hefty congregate of Teutopolis fans in attendance.
With all of the energy squarely on the Shoes' side, though, Newton still managed to withstand that, silencing the crowd momentarily after cutting the lead in half, 34-32.
Brendan Niebrugge, however, gave them something to cheer for right after, as he knifed his way into the lane and made a layup to push Teutopolis back in front by four, 36-32, to start the fourth quarter scoring.
Then, following the layup, Wolf converted a layup of his own while drawing a foul for a three-point play before missing his ensuing free throw to leave the score the same, 36-34.
The Shoes, however, would answer with back-to-back layups that made it 40-34 before the Eagles tied the game after Meinhart made a 3-pointer and Evan Schafer added a free throw followed by a difficult stepback jumper.
"That's attributed to Evan," said Newton head coach Troy Bierman of Schafer's shot. "Evan could probably do that almost every single time down the court, but he plays within our offense; gets other guys going, but when it comes down to it, we know who's going to take the shots, who's going to get the shot when you have to get a shot and Evan's been that way."
As momentum gradually shifted to the other side of the court, though, Reeder reminded his team to "make simple plays."
"I just kept telling them to make simple plays, execute what we do, take what they give you, and be confident and make a shot," Reeder said.
And, needless to say, they responded.
Teutopolis went on a 6-0 run while playing excellent defense down the stretch to secure the victory.
Max Niebrugge started the run with a layup that made it 42-40.
Then, after a blocked shot, Pruemer made a layup that forced a Newton timeout with 1:30 left before adding another layup, off of a turnover, that made it 46-40. He finished with 10 points overall.
Brendan Niebrugge led the team with 14 points, including the game-sealing free throws at the end.
Siemer had nine points, but what may have been his biggest plays of the night were his key blocks toward the end of the game.
"It was huge," said Reeder of the blocked shots. "The biggest part about it was that it kept time running off the clock. They couldn't force us to inbound the ball and foul us, and that was the biggest part of it. The clock kept running, and they spent more time trying to cut into that six-point lead."
Max Niebrugge finished with six points, James Niebrugge had five, and Mitch Althoff had four.
James had the duty of guarding Wolf for most of the game, saying that his main goal was to limit his effectiveness on the glass.
"My goal tonight was keeping him off the rebounds; he was not allowed to have the ball. I think I played my part in that," James said.
Wolf finished with eight points.
Meinhart led the team with 16 points, while Evan Schafer had 15, Mason Schafer had four, and Weber had two.
UP NEXT
Teutopolis plays Alton Marquette Tuesday night in a sectional semifinal at Flora High School.
The winner advances to the Super Sixteen against either top-seeded Pana or second-seeded Mt. Carmel, Friday, at 7 p.m., at the same venue.
